Spring Semester At UTC To Begin Online On Jan. 19; In Person Classes To Begin Feb. 1

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

All spring semester courses at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will begin as scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Additional measures have been added to enhance the management of the risks associated with COVID-19.  

 

For the first two weeks of the spring semester, officials are temporarily changing how some courses will be delivered.  All classes, except those designated face-to-face essential, will begin online starting Jan.

19.  Beginning Feb. 1, all classes originally scheduled as face-to-face will be held in person. 

 

Summary of Changes in Course Delivery - Jan. 19-31:

  • Courses originally scheduled as online are not impacted.   
  • Classes originally scheduled for hybrid format will be offered online  Jan. 19 through Jan. 31 (the  first 9 days of the semester) and then move to a hybrid format. 
  • Courses originally scheduled for face-to-face instruction will meet online Jan. 19 through Jan. 31 (the first nine days of the semester).  The exception is for those courses designated as face-to-face essential. 
  • Courses designated face-to-face essential will continue to be offered in person as scheduled. 
  • A list of face-to-face essential courses will be available Jan. 12 and impacted students will be contacted directly.  
  • As of Feb. 1, all classes scheduled as face-to-face will be held in person as originally planned. 

Campus Housing will be providing students with a variety of options to schedule a safe move-in between Jan. 14, as originally planned, and Jan. 31.  More details on moving into campus housing will be communicated to students later this week. 

 

The delay in beginning face-to-face instruction as originally planned will provide the campus additional time to determine the impact of the holidays on the rate of positive cases in our community.  Over the break, review of the policies and processes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 was completed.  Significant improvements were made to testing protocols which incorporate new on-campus testing capability.

 

As was done in the fall, officials will carefully monitor data from the region, community, and campus to make decisions that honor our mission and protect our campus community.


January 7, 2021

At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry ... (click for more)

Cleveland City Schools will operate on an At-Home learning schedule the week of Jan. 11-15, School Director Russell Dyer said. He said, "This decision was made by our COVID-19 Task Force based ... (click for more)

The topic that prompted the most interest at the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night was an ordinance that passed on the final reading that clarified rules regulating blood plasma collection ... (click for more)



At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry detergent. * * * An employee of Storm Car Wash on Mackey Avenue said his cellphone was stolen. He said he dropped his phone in the parking lot by the vacuum cleaners. An unknown Black ... (click for more)

Cleveland City Schools will operate on an At-Home learning schedule the week of Jan. 11-15, School Director Russell Dyer said. He said, "This decision was made by our COVID-19 Task Force based on a number of factors. In our reopening guide on page 9 - “The Cleveland City Schools Reopening Task Force monitors the number of daily, active cases in Bradley County, as reported by ... (click for more)

One memory of 2020 for me will be that I never knew we had so many experts in the country. As the COVID crisis swept the country I never knew every MSM person, many of the regular people and many politicians of both parties had majored in Epidemiology in college. Now many of these same people are now experts in chain management distribution, which is the process of managing the ... (click for more)

To hear the national news rabble-rousers tell it, Vice President Mike Pence finds himself in “the most precarious position of his tenure” today as he will preside over our nation’s congressional tally of Electoral College votes. Oh please … Pence will listen to the “tellers” from the House and Senate record states' electoral votes. At the end of the count, it will be his job to ... (click for more)

The weekly honors keep coming in for University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who most recently has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the fifth SEC Player of the Week honor for Howard, who claimed the award four times last season. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams is the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the second consecutive award for Williams this season. She is also back-to-back SoCon Player of the Week for College Sports Madness and was the TSWA selection just before the holiday break. ... (click for more)


