Cleveland City Schools To Continue At-Home Learning Through Jan. 15

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Cleveland City Schools will operate on an At-Home learning schedule the week of Jan. 11-15, School Director Russell Dyer said.

He said, "This decision was made by our COVID-19 Task Force based on a number of factors. In our reopening guide on page 9 - “The Cleveland City Schools Reopening Task Force monitors the number of daily, active cases in Bradley County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/data.html. In addition to these data reports, the district team analyzes other data as reported at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/county-data-snapshot.html.

"The information provided from these reports guides the decision making process regarding opening and closing of school activities.

"You can find the reopening guide at clv.city/reopening. Your child’s school will be in touch with you regarding how the academic plan will unfold next week.

"Regarding school nutrition services, meals will be delivered to bus stop locations on Monday and Wednesday. Buses will leave on their regular routes to deliver meals around 10 a.m. on both days. You may also pick meals up at Blythe-Bower, Candy’s Creek Cherokee, Cleveland High, Mayfield or Yates those days between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The bus stop and school pick up will include meals for multiple days. As a reminder, any child between the ages of 0-18 is eligible for no cost breakfast and lunch.

"Y-Care will not take place at our elementary schools next week. Students who are currently enrolled in Y-Care will have first priority for open spaces. Those students who have not enrolled but would like to enroll can if spaces are available. Please call the YMCA for more information. After-school activities will not take place at our elementary schools next week. Middle and high school students should check with their coach or sponsor regarding any after-school type of events.

"I realize this type of decision may be hard on some families. That is why we are announcing At-Home learning today to allow time for plans to be made. If you have any questions, please contact us at cvquestions@clevelandschools.org or contact your local school." 


January 7, 2021

At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry ... (click for more)

The Red Bank Commission discussed backyard chickens during their Tuesday work session. Mayor Hollie Berry said, “Our current ordinances allow livestock like chickens only on lots over two ... (click for more)

A woman was taken into custody after police said she attacked her grandmother with her child still inside a moving vehicle. Police responded to an aggravated assault on Marco Circle on Tuesday, ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Familiar Story - Car Disappears After Being Left Running And Unlocked; 4 Suspected In Store Thefts

At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry detergent. * * * An employee of Storm Car Wash on Mackey Avenue said his cellphone was stolen. He said he dropped his phone in the parking lot by the vacuum cleaners. An unknown Black ... (click for more)

Red Bank Could Be Opened Up To Backyard Chickens

The Red Bank Commission discussed backyard chickens during their Tuesday work session. Mayor Hollie Berry said, “Our current ordinances allow livestock like chickens only on lots over two acres, but right now people are interested in keeping a handful of backyard chickens for eggs. And as you know, most lots in Red Bank are much less than two acres.” City manager Tim Thornbury ... (click for more)

Opinion

The "Expert" Should Not Criticize Our Health Department - And Response (2)

One memory of 2020 for me will be that I never knew we had so many experts in the country. As the COVID crisis swept the country I never knew every MSM person, many of the regular people and many politicians of both parties had majored in Epidemiology in college. Now many of these same people are now experts in chain management distribution, which is the process of managing the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pence's Job Is Easy

To hear the national news rabble-rousers tell it, Vice President Mike Pence finds himself in “the most precarious position of his tenure” today as he will preside over our nation’s congressional tally of Electoral College votes. Oh please … Pence will listen to the “tellers” from the House and Senate record states' electoral votes. At the end of the count, it will be his job to ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named SEC Player Of The Week, Naismith Trophy National Player Of The Week

The weekly honors keep coming in for University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who most recently has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the fifth SEC Player of the Week honor for Howard, who claimed the award four times last season. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Eboni Willams Earns Back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams is the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the second consecutive award for Williams this season. She is also back-to-back SoCon Player of the Week for College Sports Madness and was the TSWA selection just before the holiday break. ... (click for more)


