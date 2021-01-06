Cleveland City Schools To Continue At-Home Learning Through Jan. 15

Cleveland City Schools will operate on an At-Home learning schedule the week of Jan. 11-15, School Director Russell Dyer said.

He said, "This decision was made by our COVID-19 Task Force based on a number of factors. In our reopening guide on page 9 - “The Cleveland City Schools Reopening Task Force monitors the number of daily, active cases in Bradley County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/data.html. In addition to these data reports, the district team analyzes other data as reported at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/county-data-snapshot.html.

"The information provided from these reports guides the decision making process regarding opening and closing of school activities.

"You can find the reopening guide at clv.city/reopening. Your child’s school will be in touch with you regarding how the academic plan will unfold next week.

"Regarding school nutrition services, meals will be delivered to bus stop locations on Monday and Wednesday. Buses will leave on their regular routes to deliver meals around 10 a.m. on both days. You may also pick meals up at Blythe-Bower, Candy’s Creek Cherokee, Cleveland High, Mayfield or Yates those days between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The bus stop and school pick up will include meals for multiple days. As a reminder, any child between the ages of 0-18 is eligible for no cost breakfast and lunch.

"Y-Care will not take place at our elementary schools next week. Students who are currently enrolled in Y-Care will have first priority for open spaces. Those students who have not enrolled but would like to enroll can if spaces are available. Please call the YMCA for more information. After-school activities will not take place at our elementary schools next week. Middle and high school students should check with their coach or sponsor regarding any after-school type of events.

"I realize this type of decision may be hard on some families. That is why we are announcing At-Home learning today to allow time for plans to be made. If you have any questions, please contact us at cvquestions@clevelandschools.org or contact your local school."