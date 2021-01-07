 Tuesday, January 5, 2021 Weather

Police Blotter: Familiar Story - Car Disappears After Being Left Running And Unlocked; 4 Suspected In Store Thefts

Thursday, January 7, 2021

At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry detergent.

* * *

An employee of Storm Car Wash on Mackey Avenue said his cellphone was stolen. He said he dropped his phone in the parking lot by the vacuum cleaners. An unknown Black male can be seen in video surveillance footage picking the phone up and putting it in his pocket. The suspect was a customer and passenger in a white sedan with a Texas tag. 

* * *

A N. Chamberlain Avenue man said his vehicle was stolen. He left it unlocked and running to allow it to warm up. The man said he went back inside for just a moment and, when he returned, his vehicle was gone. The missing vehicle was a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer with a Tennessee handicap tag. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the stolen vehicle. 

* * *

An official of Vector Printing said a trailer with $12,000 worth of robotics equipment still in boxes was stolen. The trailer was on a lot behind a fence, but is not known exactly how the unknown thieves got inside the fence. The trailer was all white with black writing (Haulmark). It was not used for profit purpose and did not have a tag.

* * *

An officer while patrolling at 820 Broad St. observed a broken window at the Morgan Stanley business. The damage was consistent with other damage done to other business in the area as well as vehicle damage done earlier in the night at 507 Market. Police also observed a broken window at 100 Tremont St. as well as one at 103 Frazier Ave. and at 20 Cherokee St. Police said, "This damage is consistent with damage done various business in the downtown area." At 100
Tremont, the window had a hole through it that was approximately 1/2 inch in diameter and the glass was shattered. The manager said that the window would cost approximately $2,000 to fix. 

* * *

A man reported that his vehicle was parked unlocked by valet with the Read House. He listed a number of items that had been stolen from the vehicle.

* * *

Officers responded to  503 Northgate Mall Dr. A Loss Prevention officer said around 3:45 p.m., a tall black male and three black females came into the store. The four concealed numerous items and passed all points of sale without paying, it was stated. Police said the male in the video was middle-aged with a long tan jacket, which matches the description of the same suspect from earlier in the day that hit Walgreens at 110 N. Market St.


January 5, 2021

The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday brought up the topic of owner-occupied versus non-owner occupied Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs).during their 2:00 strategic planning meeting. ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga City Council will not meet on March 2, which is the day before election day in Chattanooga. “There was some discussion about election day,” Chairman Chip Henderson said. “If ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee announced today the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide direct assistance to Metro Nashville-Davidson County under the federal Public Assistance program for the ... (click for more)



The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday brought up the topic of owner-occupied versus non-owner occupied Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs).during their 2:00 strategic planning meeting. “I just want to bring it forward to get some clarification in how you’re moving forward in making those decisions when considering owner vs non-owner occupied,” Councilman Erskine Oglesby ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga City Council will not meet on March 2, which is the day before election day in Chattanooga. “There was some discussion about election day,” Chairman Chip Henderson said. “If anybody has any suggestions about meeting on that day, we can talk about it at this time.” Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod suggested that meeting be cancelled, which was seconded by Councilman ... (click for more)

The "Expert" Should Not Criticize Our Health Department

One memory of 2020 for me will be that I never knew we had so many experts in the country. As the COVID crisis swept the country I never knew every MSM person, many of the regular people and many politicians of both parties had majored in Epidemiology in college. Now many of these same people are now experts in chain management distribution, which is the process of managing the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Are Stagnant

In the last 50-plus years I cannot remember a silence quite like the fog that seems to have settled over the Tennessee football program. I must admit that I am more than a casual observer since I adore Southeastern Conference comings-and-goings, and my gut-hunch is that all is not well with the Vol Nation. I believe it is very probable that embattled football coach Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named SEC Player Of The Week, Naismith Trophy National Player Of The Week

The weekly honors keep coming in for University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who most recently has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the fifth SEC Player of the Week honor for Howard, who claimed the award four times last season. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Eboni Willams Earns Back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams is the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the second consecutive award for Williams this season. She is also back-to-back SoCon Player of the Week for College Sports Madness and was the TSWA selection just before the holiday break. ... (click for more)


