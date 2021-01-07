I want to join in the wholesale condemnation of Trump supporters who unlawfully breached the Capitol today. It was disgraceful, undemocratic and unpatriotic. These protesters disrupted the duly elected representatives of the people while they were engaged in a Constitutional duty to certify a lawfully conducted and state certified election. An election that has been reviewed ... (click for more)

It has been less than one week since Hamilton County gave the first dose of the COVID vaccine and it has been less than one week since Hamilton County was given the greatest jolt of reality that any of us anywhere in the United States could ever imagine. Nobody was ready for the magnitude of what was going to happen and the very first thing you need to know is that the Center for ... (click for more)