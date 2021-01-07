 Friday, January 8, 2021 39.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Albert Kiser Retiring After Almost 45 Years With County Finance; Lee Brouner Is His Successor

Thursday, January 7, 2021
Albert and Jenny Kiser with grandchildren Kylie and Jason Newby
Albert Kiser is retiring after almost 45 years with county finance.

Mr. Kiser went from college to an entry level position in county finance.

He has served as finance director since the retirement of Louis Wright in 2014.

At the time of his appointment, County Mayor said Mr. Kiser had stepped in ably when Mr. Wright suffered a very serious illness, including handling the annual budget and a later major bond issue.

"This will be a seamless transition," he said at the time.

Mr. Kiser is also a local jazz musician.

His father, Albert C. Kiser, was with TVA for 35 years and lived until age 102.

Lee Brouner will step up to be county finance director.

He moved into the assistant position in 2014.


