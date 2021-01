Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE

11516 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUP

-----

BEDWELL, TONI LYNN

4805 ALPINE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4 NARCOTICS

SIMPLE POSS OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

-----

BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN

2220 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

-----

BROOKS, DEION TERRELL

2120 Delano Dr Chattanooga, 374062331

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

-----

BROOKS, WENDELL BARRY

762 SOUTHERN RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

-----

BROOME, TRAVIS CORNELIUS

2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041619

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

-----

CHECHAKOS, PASEY L

608 MAPLE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374115058

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

ELLIOTT, JESSICA ELIZABETH

426 GLASS RD LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----ESSIE, MAURICE JVANHOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37919Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----EVANS, CHARLENA OMEGA5012 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT-----FLANIGAN, MICHAEL JEROME6414 STALLION LANE HARRISON, 37419Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----GREATHEART, CHRISHAWNA1808 CALVIN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----HARDIN, JOSEPH GORING869 UPPER PEACHTREE RD MURPHY, 28906Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTVIOLAITON OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)-----HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 118 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----HERA, JUSTIN PAUL236 COLONEY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----HICKS, MICHAEL DEWITT290 HIALEAH CT WINSTON SALEM, 271036401Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE1710 STANFIEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063561Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSPEEDING-----JANOW, TRENA STARR510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215810Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----KLEMANN, AUSTIN RYAN304 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 373431914Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----MANGHANE, MAURICE LEBRON1815 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT-----MARTINEZ, JUAN2014 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCE-----MILLARD, APRIL299 CHRISTIAN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062437Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-----SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN241 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----SMITH, QUENTALSE LAKESH644 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION-----TASHA, COOKE M114 HAMPTON LN MONTEREY, 305745223Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG-----WALLACE, ROBIN RENEE2263 BRYMER CREEK RD Mc Donald, 373535717Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATION-----WAMPLER, CHRISTIAN CRUZ119 NORTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION DRUGS-----WILGANOSKI, HOLLY RENEE760 KETTNER MILL RD LOT 1 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----WILLIS, TOMMY C510 CENTRAL DR APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT