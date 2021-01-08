When I conducted Wednesday morning prayer services in Nashville I had a Baptist minister from Texas speak and he impressed us with a reading from an unknown author that impressed us that day, and that seemed to come alive as I watched the storming of the Capitol in Washington yesterday. He challenged the legislators by asking us, “Are you Builders or Wreckers?” He quoted, “I ... (click for more)

It has been less than one week since Hamilton County gave the first dose of the COVID vaccine and it has been less than one week since Hamilton County was given the greatest jolt of reality that any of us anywhere in the United States could ever imagine. Nobody was ready for the magnitude of what was going to happen and the very first thing you need to know is that the Center for ... (click for more)