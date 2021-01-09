Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Division 4, Sections 21-136 and 21-137 related to Overgrowth and Abatement. (Sponsored by Councilman Ledford)



PLANNING



b. 2020-0127 Craig Design Group (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two (2) properties located in the 100 block of Bush Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-2 Urban Edge Residential Attached 2 Stories, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Alternate Version #2) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading: Planning



a. 2020-0169 Nicholas Hughes (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from Ordinance No. 13337 of previous Case No. 2018-106 from the property located at 612 Snow Street, more particularly described herein. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



b. 2020-0172 Irat Roger Radpour (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 6700 block of Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



c. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone for the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 11-10-2020)

2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)



d. 2020-0180 Chris Anderson (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4150, 4200, and 4216 Randolph Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



e. 2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)



f. 2020-0173 Michael McGowan c/o River Street Architecture, LLC (U-IN-3 Urban Industrial Three Stories Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Three Stories Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1639 Rossville Avenue, from U-IN-3 Urban Industrial Three Stories Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Three Stories Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



g. 2020-0181 March Adams & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 505 Riverfront Parkway, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning)

2020-0181 March Adams & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 505 Riverfront Parkway, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2020-0181 March Adams & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 505 Riverfront Parkway, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)



h. 2020-0170 Cleophus Heard (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3104 North Hickory Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Cromwell Development I, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for an additional term of one year, for the use of the gymnasium at Cromwell Hills Apartments to operate programs for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 3940 Camellia Drive. (District 5)



b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to execute a Multi-Year License Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with Fifty Plus Racing Foundation, Inc., for the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, beginning October 1, 2021, with options to renew each year for up to two additional one year terms, ending October 31, 2023. (District 7)



c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Non-Profit Lease Standard Form Agreement with East Lake Neighborhood Association, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the occupancy and operation of a concession stand for the benefit of the community, with an address of 3000 E. 34th Street on a portion of tax parcel number 168B-U-018 for a term of four (4) years at $1.00 per year. (District 7)



d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Non-Profit Lease Standard Form Agreement, with East Lake Neighborhood Association Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the occupancy of the community building on a portion of Tax Parcel No. 168B-U-018, with an address of 3000 E. 34th Street, and to authorize the waiver of the East Lake Park at the lake event fees, in the amount of $227.50 per event, for a total amount of $910.00 for the four (4) annual events held by the East Lake Neighborhood Association for the benefit of the East Lake Community for a term of four (4) years at $1.00 per year. (District 7)



e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Chattanooga Housing Authority, in substantially the form attached, for an additional term of one year, for the use of the Sheila Jennings Wellness Center to operate programs for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 1201 Poplar Street. (District 7)



HUMAN RESOURCES



f. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30567 so as to make payment to governmentjobs.com d/b/a Neogov for a service and licensing agreement to provide Human Resources software services for onboard and performance management services as well as the current recruitment and applicant tracking services, for a renewal term of twelve (12) months with a corrected amount of $74,392.65.



g. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Kyle Dickerson, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Land Development Office of the Department of Economic and Community Development, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.



LEGAL



h. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to increase funds for blanket contract 536370 with Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. for 2021 personal and property insurance coverage (total insured value of $600,706,369.00) for an amount not to exceed $661,656.00.



PLANNING



i. Nimat Kaddoura/BFMZ, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located at 911 Dodson Avenue. (District 8)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-210, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 - Shade Structures Replacement, to Lanier Plans, Inc. d/b/a KorKat, of Carrollton, GA, in the amount of $48,887.92, with a contingency amount of $4,900.00, for a not to exceed amount of $53,787.92. (District 4)



k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-208, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 - Fencing Replacement, to Factory to You Fence of Knox, Inc., of Knoxville, TN, in the amount of $112,900.00, with a contingency amount of $12,000.00, for a not to exceed amount of $124,900.00. (District 4)



l. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. E-18-007-101, On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Architectural Services (Resolution # 29703) with (1) Allen and Hoshall, Inc.; (2) Artech Design Group, Inc.; (3) Derthick Henley and Wilkerson Architects, PLLC; (4) Franklin Architects; (5) Rardin and Carroll Architects, Inc.; and (6) MBI Companies, Inc. (formerly TWH Architects, Inc.), for year three (3) of a four (4) year term, with these six (6) professional firms estimated at $1,500,000.00 total annually, for use by all departments.



m. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. E-18-008-101, On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Structural Engineering Services (Resolution # 29704) with (1) Allen and Hoshall, Inc.; (2) Alfred Benesch and Company; (3) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (4) Estes Russell Engineering, Inc.; (5) Integrated Structural Services, Inc.; (6) March Adams and Associates, Inc.; and (7) Volkert, Inc., for year three (3) of a four (4) year term, with these seven (7) professional firms estimated at $300,000.00 total annually, for use by all departments.



n. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. E-18-009-101, On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Engineering Services (Resolution # 29702) with (1) Campbell and Associates, Inc.; and (2) March Adams and Associates, Inc., for year three (3) of a four (4) year term, with these two (2) professional firms estimated at $300,000.00 total annually, for use by all departments.



VIII. Purchases.



IX. Other Business: (Listed Below:)



? BFMZ, LLC - Certificate of Compliance (District 8)

? Board Appointments

? Donation to CPD of $10,000.00 from Jeffrey D. Visser and Dee A. Visser



X. Committee Reports.



XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



XII. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM



1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



3. Special Presentation.



4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



5. Ordinances - Final Reading: Planning



a. 2020-0169 Nicholas Hughes (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from Ordinance No. 13337 of previous Case No. 2018-106 from the property located at 612 Snow Street, more particularly described herein. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



b. 2020-0172 Irat Roger Radpour (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 6700 block of Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



c. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone for the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 11-10-2020)

2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)



d. 2020-0180 Chris Anderson (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4150, 4200, and 4216 Randolph Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



e. 2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)



f. 2020-0173 Michael McGowan c/o River Street Architecture, LLC (U-IN-3 Urban Industrial Three Stories Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Three Stories Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1639 Rossville Avenue, from U-IN-3 Urban Industrial Three Stories Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Three Stories Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



g. 2020-0181 March Adams & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 505 Riverfront Parkway, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning)

2020-0181 March Adams & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 505 Riverfront Parkway, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2020-0181 March Adams & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 505 Riverfront Parkway, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)



h. 2020-0170 Cleophus Heard (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3104 North Hickory Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)



7. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to award HOME Program funds to Sansbury Mellon, LTD, Co., to develop/rehab an affordable rental unit at 2008 East 27th Street, for an amount not to exceed $20,000.00.



b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to serve as a government sponsor and pass-through entity for a grant from the American Battlefield Protection Program, a part of the National Park Service, to be passed through to the American Battlefield Trust, which will purchase the Reflection Riding Tract, a 301.64-acre property that is entirely within the Core Area of the Chattanooga (Lookout Mountain) Battlefield, Hamilton County, for an amount not to exceed $1,843,900.00.



c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community development to accept, if awarded, a Tennessee Housing Development Administration (THDA) grant for Homeless Management Information Systems (HMIS) data entry, homelessness prevention, and rapid re-housing, for an amount up to $416,097.00.



FIRE



d. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Fire Department to purchase two (2) Stanley Aluminum Landing Craft Fire Boats (24’ x 8’ x 4”) from the GSA Contract to replace the current inoperable fire boat, for the amount of $238,596.66.



INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY



e. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a one-time purchase agreement with DLT Solutions, Inc. for the purchase of Auto Desk License and Support products effective January 19, 2021 through January 18, 2022, servicing the Departments of Public Works, Transportation and Regional Planning, for an amount not to exceed $32,000.00.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



f. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew blanket Purchase Order No. 558894 with ENCO Tennessee LLC for the final one (1) year renewal period for sewer billing services, for an amount not to exceed $1.6 million.



g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the Blanket Contract for Real Time GPS Tracking System, to CDW Government LLC, for year one (1) of a five (5) year term to be renewed on a yearly optional basis by the City, for year one of the agreement, and the stated amounts in the agreement for each renewal year, in the amount of $575,077.50.



h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Public Works to execute Change Order No. 1 (Final), for Talley Construction, relative to Contract No. E-19-010, Ferdinand Piech Way Widening, for an increased amount of $12,206.45, to release the remaining contingency amount of $111,693.47, for a revised contract amount of $1,461,265.68.



8. Purchases.



9. Committee Reports.



10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



11. Adjournment.