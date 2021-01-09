Family Escapes House Fire On North Hickory Street Saturday Morning

A Chattanooga family is safe after escaping their burning home Saturday morning. At 9:45 a.m., the CFD was called to a residence in the 400 block of North Hickory Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found an active fire in a back bedroom. They were advised that all of the residents were out of the structure.

They launched an interior attack and fire conditions deteriorated as the flames started to spread.

Crews performed vertical ventilation, cutting holes in the roof to release smoke and improve visibility on the inside.

Everyone continued working until the fire was out. It caused extensive damage to the home and the American Red Cross will be assisting the residents as they deal with the aftermath of the blaze.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 1, Squad 1, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Blue shift), CFD Supply, CPD, EPB and the Red Cross responded.