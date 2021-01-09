Battlefield Protection Program To Place $1,843,900 Easement On Reflection Riding's 301 Acres

Steps are being taken for the American Battlefield Trust to place a conservation easement on the 301 scenic and historic acres at Reflection Riding in Lookout Valley.

Cost of the easement was put at $1,843,900.

The city of Chattanooga is to serve as the pass through entity for the grant from the American Battlefield Protection Program, a part of the National Park Service. The funds will be passed through to the American Battlefield Trust. That entity will purchase the Reflection Riding tract, which was set up by the Chambliss family as a "riding" to be enjoyed by nature lovers.

It was noted that Reflection Riding lies entirely within the core area of the Chattanooga/Lookout Mountain Battlefield. It is located along Lookout Creek at the end of Garden Road in Lookout Valley.

Mark McKnight, Reflection Riding executive director, said earlier, "Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center has begun the process of permanently preserving its 300+ acres of idyllic green space in the heart of Chattanooga. Reflection Riding will partner with the American Battlefield Trust to further protect their scenic land forever through a historic conservation easement. With partners like Reflection Riding, the Trust has worked to protect more than 53,000 acres across 24 states. This work will add an important tract of 'The Battle Above the Clouds' to conserved, historic landscapes across the greater Chattanooga region.

"This agreement will amplify and solidify Reflection Riding’s long-range vision to restore the vital connection between people and nature. Thanks to this partnership, Reflection Riding will continue to provide access to the outdoors for this generation and those to come. As dedicated stewards of the land and natural resources, Reflection Riding and the Trust, together, will add permanent legal protection that prevents the land from ever being developed. This gift will benefit the Chattanooga region and her people for decades to come.

“We’re seizing on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to permanently conserve this property that our community has loved for more than half a century. While our mission remains the same, this agreement will ensure that our children and grandchildren, and frankly those who come after them, will experience the same beautiful historic landscape originally preserved by the Chambliss, Humphreys, and many other families over the years.

“While individual buildings may come and go, this historic landscape and the botanical heritage we’ve inherited will stay unchanged for future generations once this extra layer of legal protection goes into place. As the Chattanooga region grows, we’re losing opportunities to conserve land - especially open fields and grasslands - at an alarming rate. Our leadership felt that we must act now to permanently protect this place we all love so much.”

He said the agreement "will also significantly aid Reflection Riding’s progress in its master planning process, including improved accessibility, enhanced trails and recreation areas, and better connections to Lookout Creek and the adjacent National Park lands."

Board Chair Stefanie Crowe said, “Over the last few years, Reflection Riding has chosen a transformative and creative path forward. I am proud of our leadership, our staff, our volunteers, and our members for helping us build a sustainable, long-term plan for taking our conservation work into the future. And I can’t wait to see what else is in store for this great place.”