Hamilton County Has 1 New COVID Death, 500 New Cases; Tennessee Has 5,844 New Cases, 86 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 500 new COVID-19 cases on SaturdayThe new total of cases in Hamilton County is 33,639.

There was one more death from the virus in the county reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 300.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 646,450 on Saturday with 5,844 new cases. There have been 86 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,704, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 3,221 people hospitalized from the virus, 35 less than on Friday.



Testing numbers are above 5.821 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 560,642, 87 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,677 cases, up 9; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 10,010 cases, up 76; 82 deaths



Grundy County: 1,340 cases, up 4; 20 deaths



Marion County: 2,092 cases, up 21; 26 deaths



Meigs County: 1,055 cases, up 7; 16 deaths



Polk County: 1,309 cases, up 13; 17 deaths



Rhea County: 3,572 cases, up 32; 53 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 1,289 cases, up 12; 18 deaths



Knox 36,306 cases, up 399; 352 deaths, up 5



Davidson 66,901 cases, up 600; 620 deaths, up 6



Shelby 72,183 cases, up 593; 1,016 deaths, up 7