Joint Funeral Service Planned For Chattanooga Valley Couple Who Died 2 Days Apart

Saturday, January 9, 2021
James Allen
James Allen

A joint graveside service is planned for a Chattanooga Valley couple who died two days apart.

James Calvin Allen, 89, of Flintstone, Ga., died two days after his wife, Lucille Adcox Allen, 93. She died last Saturday and he died on Monday.

Mr. Allen was born in Jackson County, Ala., but lived most of his life in Rossville and Flintstone. He worked in the butcher department of a grocery store for many years.

His family were some of the few that survived the journey on the Mayflower.

The couple were members of Simpson United Methodist Church. Earlier they had attended Chattanooga Valley Presbyterian. James was a worthy patron of the Eastern Stars, Chickamauga Chapter, for over 25 years and was also a member of the Shriners. He was a proud Army and Navy veteran who served his country for several years. 

His family said, "He will be remembered as a helpful and selfless man who enjoyed assisting others."

Lucille was first married to Jack Adcox and, after his death, married James.

She was born in Dora, Ala., but lived most of her life in Flintstone.

Lucille was a matron with the Eastern Stars for over 25 years. Her family said she "enjoyed traveling, being a hostess for her friends and family, and most of all, spending time with her family."

Lucille had lost a daughter, Lynda Daniel; and granddaughter, Deedy Bailiff.

Survivors include son, Jack Adcox Jr. and several grandchildren.

The graveside services will be at 11 a.m. in the Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.

Arrangements are by Lane Funeral Home, South Crest Chapel.

Lucille Adcox Allen
Lucille Adcox Allen

