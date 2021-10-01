October 1, 2021
Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, joined Ranking Member Jim Risch and 21 other GOP colleagues in introducing the Afghanistan ... (click for more)
A woman told police that her son was driving down the road around the 4000 block of Hixson
Pike when his vehicle was vandalized. She said her son told her that he was in the far left lane when a man walked across the street. The son said that three men on motorcycles surrounded his vehicle. He said one motorcyclist went on the driver's side and the other two went to his passenger's ... (click for more)
Senator Marsha Blackburn along with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sent a letter to President Biden urging him to tell the migrant caravan approaching the southern border, “You must turn around.”
Their letter said, "We write today to again express grave concerns about the escalating humanitarian and public safety crisis at our southern border. Despite your administration’s ... (click for more)
I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of my good friend, Army Colonel Tom McConnell. I first met Tom in the early 80’s working on the Armed Forces Week Committee. He directed the Hamilton County Schools ROTC units for nearly 25 years. As the parade announcer, Colonel McConnell was most helpful in gathering information about the schools' ROTC parade participation. He even ... (click for more)
The turning leaves, the shiny acorns, and the hickory nuts have already begun falling in abundance so there was little room to doubt October would be right on time. We’ve been blessed with a greater rainfall than usual this year and the biggest winner is probably our trees as I look about on my monthly walk through the garden. After the first nine months of the year – get this – ... (click for more)
Tennessee hits the road for the second straight week as the Vols will look to get back in the win column this Saturday afternoon against Missouri.
Both teams are coming off losses and will be looking to earn their first conference victory of the season this weekend.
BROADCAST INFO
Saturday's game will be televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal (PxP), Deuce McAllister (analyst) ... (click for more)
Former Baylor School golfer Blakesly Warren Brock made sure noon turned into midnight for the Cinderella story of the 34th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Berkeley Hall Club. On a gorgeous Thursday morning in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Brock, 25, of Chattanooga, denied Aliea Clark from becoming the first No. 64 seed to win a USGA championship.
The former University ... (click for more)