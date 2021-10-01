 Friday, October 1, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Blackburn, Rubio, Colleagues Introduce Bill To "Stop Biden From Politicizing COVID Treatments"

Friday, October 1, 2021

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) introduced the Treatment Restoration for Emergency Antibody Therapeutics Act. This legislation would prohibit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from implementing policies that restrict hospitals and other appropriate healthcare providers from ordering and receiving COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments directly from manufacturers and distributors. The TREAT Act would nullify the Biden Administration’s recent policy requiring hospitals and other facilities to work through states to receive mAb supplies as well as cease the administration’s ability to throttle the state’s supply of this lifesaving treatment, said officials.

“The Biden administration is playing politics with the lives of Tennesseans,” said Senator Blackburn. “This is a prime example of how government-run healthcare interferes with the doctor-patient relationship and blocks access to lifesaving treatments. This is rationing, and it is wrong.”

“This abrupt change in policy from the Biden Administration is nothing but an attempt to punish Florida," said Senator Rubio. "We cannot let vindictive, politically motivated actions by this Administration jeopardize the health and safety of Floridians and others. My bill would bring back fairness by allowing hospitals and other appropriate healthcare facilities to directly access this life-saving treatment from manufacturers.”

“As our nation works to fully recover from and end the coronavirus pandemic, we must ensure that Americans have access to all options for treatment and prevention, including the COVID-19 vaccine and proven monoclonal antibody treatments,” said Senator Scott. “The Biden administration’s recent decision to implement restrictions on monoclonal antibody doses — making it harder for Floridians to receive this life-saving treatment – is unacceptable and unethical. When lives are at stake, no resources should be intentionally held back by the Biden administration through dangerous political games. I’m proud to join Senator Rubio in introducing the TREAT Act to make sure Florida receives effective COVID-19 treatments. I won’t accept anything less.”

“The Biden Administration’s rule is misguided and threatens the efforts of providers seeking to administer this life-saving COVID-19 treatment to patients who need it most,” said Senator Marshall. “Rather than forcing states to create a distribution network that will cause unnecessary bureaucratic delays, we should leverage industry’s well-established networks through public-private partnerships that will ensure all patients have timely access to care.”

“The Biden Administration is changing how COVID-19 antibody treatments are distributed to states in a way that does not reflect actual need across the country,” said Senator Cramer. “Our bill would prohibit the implementation of these policies that would restrict hospitals and other providers from receiving life-saving treatments where the need is greatest, regardless of partisan politics.”


TDOT contract crews have completed the Interstate 24 Bridge Replacements project at Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue in Chattanooga on time and within budget. This project was completed utilizing ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Tommy Tuberville ... (click for more)

A woman told police that her son was driving down the road around the 4000 block of Hixson Pike when his vehicle was vandalized. She said her son told her that he was in the far left lane when ... (click for more)



TDOT contract crews have completed the Interstate 24 Bridge Replacements project at Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue in Chattanooga on time and within budget. This project was completed utilizing an alternative delivery method called Construction Manager/General Contractor. CM/GC is a contracting method that involves a contractor in the design and construction phases of the project. ... (click for more)

A Model Soldier

I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of my good friend, Army Colonel Tom McConnell. I first met Tom in the early 80’s working on the Armed Forces Week Committee. He directed the Hamilton County Schools ROTC units for nearly 25 years. As the parade announcer, Colonel McConnell was most helpful in gathering information about the schools' ROTC parade participation. He even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My October Garden

The turning leaves, the shiny acorns, and the hickory nuts have already begun falling in abundance so there was little room to doubt October would be right on time. We’ve been blessed with a greater rainfall than usual this year and the biggest winner is probably our trees as I look about on my monthly walk through the garden. After the first nine months of the year – get this – ... (click for more)

Ty Boeck Is SoCon Defensive Player Of The Month

Chattanooga Mocs junior linebacker Ty Boeck is September’s Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Month. Boeck joins a lengthy list of honorees released today by the league office that included Samford’s Liam Welch on the offensive side of the ball. Boeck, a second-generation Moc and Chattanooga-area native, made 28 tackles with four for loss and two sacks. His sack at ... (click for more)

Preview: Vols Look To Rebound In Road Tilt At Mizzou

Tennessee hits the road for the second straight week as the Vols will look to get back in the win column this Saturday afternoon against Missouri. Both teams are coming off losses and will be looking to earn their first conference victory of the season this weekend. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal (PxP), Deuce McAllister (analyst) ... (click for more)


