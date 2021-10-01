Hamilton County Has No New Coronavirus Deaths And 139 New Cases; Tennessee Has 56 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 139 new positive cases, up from 121 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 61,733. The death total is at 626.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 177 in Hamilton County - down from 185 on Thursday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 55 Hamilton County inpatients and 43 patients are in ICU - down from 50 on Thursday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 59,428, which is 96 percent. There are 1,679 active cases, down from 1,736 on Thursday.

Tennessee reported 3,300 new cases on Friday, down from 4,118 the day before, for a total of 1,231,820 coronavirus cases.



There were 56 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Friday, for a total of 15,205.



The state currently has 2,478 people hospitalized from the virus, 97 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 9.922 million.



There have been 1,175,595 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 95 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,355 cases, up 11; 14 deaths, up 1



Bradley County: 21,441 cases, up 34; 172 deaths



Grundy County: 2,694 cases, up 24; 37 deaths



Marion County: 5,546 cases, up 18; 52 deaths



Meigs County: 2,102 cases, up 10; 27 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 3,050 cases, up 15; 27 deaths



Rhea County: 6,726 cases, up 27; 89 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,860 cases, up 1; 30 deaths



Knox County: 75,058 cases, up 249; 853 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 117,244 cases, up 322; 1,097 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 140,494 cases, up 282; 2,085 deaths, up 7