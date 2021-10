Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, CRYSTAL M

1604 CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN

209 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CALL, MITCHELL RYAN

10816 YARNELL RD KNOXVILLE, 37932

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GAMEZ, CEZAR FERNI

2133 U.S.





HWY 82 PRATVILLE, 36067Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---GIBSON, LEAH DAWNIEL9163 INTEGRA PRESERVE CT OOLTEWAH, 373634549Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---GRADY, KASARA L2321A LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECT---GUZMAN, SANTIAGO511 HEIDI CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374152323Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---HARRIS, MARSHAWN ANTONIO1721 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEFELON IN POSS. OF A FIREARM---JACKSON, TONY1820 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE---KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD5309 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 373434912Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LAWRENCE, TAKAELA930 DOUGLAS ST, APT 513 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY7620 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163215Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MITCHELL, EDDIE JOE1725 SOUTH SEMINOLE APT. A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, WENDELL BRIAN523 LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:CAR JACKINGCAR JACKINGAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING---NELSON, TIERRA MICHELLE5011 MARYLIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV(PTR)---NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND1532 ROBERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POSEY, CHASE LADONHOMELESS TRION,Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PRESSNELL, KELSEY AMBER10729 ERIKA WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAMOS, SANTIAGO GABRIEL2114 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)---RIESCHER, COREY TORRANCE658 BERKLEY STREET BOCA RATON, 33478Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RIESCHER, JUSTIN GRAY658 BERKLEY STREET 2 A BOCA RATON, 33487Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROWELL, WESLEY MATHEW9585 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATION---SIMPSON, PAUL FLETCHER11440 HIGDON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---STEELE, DAVID C402 MARBURY RD TULLAHOMA, 373882140Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TOLAN, DAMON E413 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICEHOMELESS , 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING