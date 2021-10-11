Georgia Has 106 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,254 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,342.
There are 2,254 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,240,641 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 82,566, which is an increase of 201 from Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 8,105 cases, up 23; 81 deaths; 289 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 3,595 cases, up 7; 86 deaths, up 1; 240 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,753 cases, up 3; 16 deaths, up 1; 66 hospitalizations
Walker County: 9,257 cases, up 14; 107 deaths; 342 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 18,870 cases, up 27; 299 deaths; 884 hospitalizations, up 2