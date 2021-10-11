 Monday, October 11, 2021 74.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 106 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,254 New Cases

Monday, October 11, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,342.

There are 2,254 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,240,641 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 82,566, which is an increase of 201 from Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,105 cases, up 23; 81 deaths; 289 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 3,595 cases, up 7; 86 deaths, up 1; 240 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,753 cases, up 3; 16 deaths, up 1; 66 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,257 cases, up 14; 107 deaths; 342 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 18,870 cases, up 27; 299 deaths; 884 hospitalizations, up 2


October 11, 2021

Georgia Has 106 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,254 New Cases

October 11, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Says "Candy" Is Taking Money From Her Account; Women Don't Want Man To "Get High" At Pickle Barrel

October 11, 2021

Sherry Paty Seeks Another Term As Chattanooga City Court Judge


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,342. There are 2,254 new cases on Monday, as that ... (click for more)

A woman on Old Dayton Pike told police she believed a woman that lived with her for a short time about a year ago was taking money from her account. She said she is not certain if she has the ... (click for more)

Chattanooga City Court Judge Sherry Paty announced that she will seek re-election for another term in the May 3, 2022 election. “It is an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Chattanooga,” ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 106 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,254 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,342. There are 2,254 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,240,641 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 82,566, which is an increase of 201 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Says "Candy" Is Taking Money From Her Account; Women Don't Want Man To "Get High" At Pickle Barrel

A woman on Old Dayton Pike told police she believed a woman that lived with her for a short time about a year ago was taking money from her account. She said she is not certain if she has the correct name, but she knows her as "Candy" with red hair and about 5’5”. The woman had two months of transactions printed and one month of incorrect charges added up to $1,503.90. She has received ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fix The Jim Crow Filibuster - And Response

I am a veterinarian in Hixson. We need national standards that allow for safety and freedom casting our ballots. I seek an impartial system where every vote counts. We must call for fair elections so that our elected constituents can deliver for us. Please fix the Jim Crow filibuster. Jessica Claudio * * * Jessica Claudio makes some interesting points in her tirade ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Bama Still The Best

For 35 years during the first half of my life I had an official vote every Sunday morning on the Top Ten, then the Top 20, then the Top 25 college football team in the country. So with a bit of past experience, I can tell you the No. 1 team in the nation this morning is still Alabama. Yes, the Crimson Tide got nipped 41-38 by Texas A&M in a thriller late Saturday night but don’t ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Football: Rail Rivalry Returns To Finley Stadium

The Chattanooga Mocs and ETSU Bucs know each other really well. They may not have seen each other since 2019, but that doesn’t mean there’s any need for extended introductions. This is a game that’s circled from the moment ink hits paper setting the date in the first place. It’s the Rail Rivalry. A tradition unlike any other featuring the most prestigious railroad tie in sports. ... (click for more)

Mocs' Volleyball Kicks Off Rivalry Week At ETSU On Tuesday

The Chattanooga Mocs’ indoor volleyball team will be the first of three Chattanooga programs to face the ETSU Buccaneers this week. The Mocs and Bucs begin rivalry week Brooks Gym on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MATCH CENTRAL UTC at ETSU | 6 PM | ESPN+ | LIVE STATS LAST WEEK’S RECAP Chattanooga (6-13, 2-4) enters the midweek match after splitting a pair of matches vs. the spring ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors