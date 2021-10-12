 Tuesday, October 12, 2021 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Arrest Woman Charged With Hitting 4 Pedestrians Thursday On Main Street

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Chattanooga Police arrested Crystal Insely, 35, Tuesday afternoon for the accident where four people were struck while in a crosswalk at 300 West Main St. on Thursday night.

Ms. Insley is charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault times four, red light violation, reckless driving, due care, speeding, too fast for conditions, failure to yield right away resulting in death or injury, and financial responsibility. 

Police said Ms. Insley fled the scene prior to police arrival. 

All four were taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS. Police said on Tuesday that there has not been an update on the condition of the victims, and that none of them have died from their injuries. 


October 12, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 134 New Cases

October 12, 2021

Georgia Has 170 More Coronavirus Deaths And 5,490 New Cases

October 12, 2021

Reward Increased To $5,000 For Information Into Flag Vandalism


The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 134 new positive cases, up from 86 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,872. The death total is at 635. It is reported the deaths were one man and one woman; one white and one black; and both age 51-60. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 134 in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 170 More Coronavirus Deaths And 5,490 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 170 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,512. There are 5,490 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,246,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 83,205, which is an increase of 639 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Fix The Jim Crow Filibuster - And Response (2)

I am a veterinarian in Hixson. We need national standards that allow for safety and freedom casting our ballots. I seek an impartial system where every vote counts. We must call for fair elections so that our elected constituents can deliver for us. Please fix the Jim Crow filibuster. Jessica Claudio * * * Jessica Claudio makes some interesting points in her tirade ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Critical Race Theory Thrives At Blue Cross

Eight states – including Tennessee – have banned the controversial Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools and another 20 states have legislation in the works to do the same thing. But at Chattanooga-based Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Tennessee, the openly racist program is allegedly being “force fed” to its 6,700 employees. According to a number of sources, the vastly unpopular ... (click for more)

Mocs' Copeland Expects Physical Contest With ETSU

The last time starting quarterback Cole Copeland took snaps against ETSU in east Tennessee’s biggest rivalry, the weather was miserable, windy and cold. The score was a fittingly tepid 10-3, with UTC coming away with their third win in a rough 2017 season. Copeland, then a freshman filling in for Nick Tiano, is now a fifth-year senior and ready to help the Mocs rebound from last ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hooker's Play Generates Big-Game Vibes, Winning Or Losing

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral became a candidate for the Heisman Trophy before Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker nailed down the Vols’ starting job. To say Hooker has closed some ground during the past month is like confirming a little bit of water flows over Niagara Falls. He has presided over 28-point first quarters during the past two games. The output for 15 minutes has been ... (click for more)


