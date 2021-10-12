Police Arrest Woman Charged With Hitting 4 Pedestrians Thursday On Main Street

Chattanooga Police arrested Crystal Insely, 35, Tuesday afternoon for the accident where four people were struck while in a crosswalk at 300 West Main St. on Thursday night.

Ms. Insley is charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault times four, red light violation, reckless driving, due care, speeding, too fast for conditions, failure to yield right away resulting in death or injury, and financial responsibility.

Police said Ms. Insley fled the scene prior to police arrival.



All four were taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS. Police said on Tuesday that there has not been an update on the condition of the victims, and that none of them have died from their injuries.