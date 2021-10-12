Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 134 New Cases; Tennessee Has 104 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 134 new positive cases, up from 86 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,872. The death total is at 635.

It is reported the deaths were one man and one woman; one white and one black; and both age 51-60.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 134 in Hamilton County - up from 128 on Monday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 35 Hamilton County inpatients and 42 patients are in ICU - no change from Monday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 60,870, which is 97 percent. There are 1,367 active cases, down from 1,395 on Monday.

Tennessee reported 2,639 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 1,256,502 coronavirus cases.



There were 104 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Tuesday, for a total of 15,687.



The state currently has 1,735 people hospitalized from the virus, 27 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.095 million.



There have been 1,212,990 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,431 cases, up 4; 16 deaths



Bradley County: 21,755 cases, up 36; 187 deaths, up 11



Grundy County: 2,757 cases, up 5; 37 deaths



Marion County: 5,658 cases, up 9; 52 deaths

McMinn County: 10,292 cases, up 23; 122 deaths

Meigs County: 2,135 cases, up 7; 28 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 3,129 cases, up 10; 29 deaths, up 2



Rhea County: 6,874 cases, up 18; 90 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,932 cases, up 11; 32 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 76,953 cases, up 166; 874 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 119,308 cases, up 113; 1,127 deaths, up 5

Shelby County: 142,608 cases, up 177; 2,180 deaths, up 7