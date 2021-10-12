 Tuesday, October 12, 2021 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Demetrus Coonrod Resigns As Executive Committeewoman For Senate District 10

Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Demetrus Coonrod
Demetrus Coonrod

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said Tuesday she was resigning as the Executive Committeewoman for Senate District 10 to devote more time to issues of race and poverty.

She said, "Progress is the largely suppressed story of race and race relations. The 2020 Easter tornado, Covid-19 pandemic, and the protests in Chattanooga and around this country unclothed generational poverty, determinants of health, and housing needs.

"This reality has multiplicative efforts on the lives of Blacks, Latinx, and poor whites. To truly address societal issues we must rebrand ourselves into 21st century thinking, and there must be significant reform, self-accountability, and an open mind.

"It’s time we must own who we truly are. American Values, Human Values. And we need to reclaim them.

"It has been a great pleasure serving as the Executive Committeewoman for Senate 10. I am submitting my resignation, effective immediately, so that I can work to build alliances across the political spectrum. We can’t just imagine a better future.

"We’ve got to fight for it."


October 12, 2021

The city of Chattanooga overpaid an employee almost $44,000 for mileage, and it now wants the money back. The city sued Eulena Danielle Davis, who worked as a homeless outreach coordinator. ... (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday night gave final approval to a new more strict curfew for minors. It mirrors the state curfew law. Under the change, the curfew for 17-year-olds is from 11 p.m. ... (click for more)

The city has reached a settlement with a couple from Bradley County who said a Chattanooga Police officer ran into the back of their vehicle, causing severe injuries to Rachel Lovingood. Her ... (click for more)



City Overpays Employee Almost $44,000 For Mileage; Wants Money Back

The city of Chattanooga overpaid an employee almost $44,000 for mileage, and it now wants the money back. The city sued Eulena Danielle Davis, who worked as a homeless outreach coordinator. The Circuit Court lawsuit says Ms. Davis turned in a request for $432 in mileage reimbursement. She was paid $44,010.27. That was more than her annual salary of $31,548. Assistant City ... (click for more)

City Council Gives Final Approval To New Youth Curfew

The City Council on Tuesday night gave final approval to a new more strict curfew for minors. It mirrors the state curfew law. Under the change, the curfew for 17-year-olds is from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. during the week and midnight to 6 a.m. on the weekends. For 16-year-olds it is 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on the weekends. (click for more)

Fix The Jim Crow Filibuster - And Response (3)

I am a veterinarian in Hixson. We need national standards that allow for safety and freedom casting our ballots. I seek an impartial system where every vote counts. We must call for fair elections so that our elected constituents can deliver for us. Please fix the Jim Crow filibuster. Jessica Claudio * * * Jessica Claudio makes some interesting points in her tirade ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Critical Race Theory Thrives At Blue Cross

Eight states – including Tennessee – have banned the controversial Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools and another 20 states have legislation in the works to do the same thing. But at Chattanooga-based Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Tennessee, the openly racist program is allegedly being “force fed” to its 6,700 employees. According to a number of sources, the vastly unpopular ... (click for more)

Mocs' Copeland Expects Physical Contest With ETSU

The last time starting quarterback Cole Copeland took snaps against ETSU in east Tennessee’s biggest rivalry, the weather was miserable, windy and cold. The score was a fittingly tepid 10-3, with UTC coming away with their third win in a rough 2017 season. Copeland, then a freshman filling in for Nick Tiano, is now a fifth-year senior and ready to help the Mocs rebound from last ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hooker's Play Generates Big-Game Vibes, Winning Or Losing

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral became a candidate for the Heisman Trophy before Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker nailed down the Vols’ starting job. To say Hooker has closed some ground during the past month is like confirming a little bit of water flows over Niagara Falls. He has presided over 28-point first quarters during the past two games. The output for 15 minutes has been ... (click for more)


