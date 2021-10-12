Demetrus Coonrod Resigns As Executive Committeewoman For Senate District 10

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said Tuesday she was resigning as the Executive Committeewoman for Senate District 10 to devote more time to issues of race and poverty.

She said, "Progress is the largely suppressed story of race and race relations. The 2020 Easter tornado, Covid-19 pandemic, and the protests in Chattanooga and around this country unclothed generational poverty, determinants of health, and housing needs.



"This reality has multiplicative efforts on the lives of Blacks, Latinx, and poor whites. To truly address societal issues we must rebrand ourselves into 21st century thinking, and there must be significant reform, self-accountability, and an open mind.

"It’s time we must own who we truly are. American Values, Human Values. And we need to reclaim them.

"It has been a great pleasure serving as the Executive Committeewoman for Senate 10. I am submitting my resignation, effective immediately, so that I can work to build alliances across the political spectrum. We can’t just imagine a better future.

"We’ve got to fight for it."