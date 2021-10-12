City Council Turns Down 2 Short Term Vacation Rentals On Jefferson Street

The City Council on Tuesday night turned down two requests for short term vacation rentals on Jefferson Street on the Southside.

Derek Taylor was the applicant for 1454 Jefferson, and Elaina Smith for 1450 Jefferson.

On the first request, the council was told this unit would be managed by a company that has a number of similar rentals and has a number of precautions in place.

On the second, the council was told that the house was bought by a company that needed to house certain employees when they came into town.

Several Jefferson Street residents spoke in opposition, saying they do not want "strangers" in the neighborhood, saying they pull into their driveways and leave trash in alleys.

Councilman Darrin Ledford, who said he earlier lived in two different houses in that neighborhood, said he sees a "saturation" of rentals there now.

He said, "I feel like we are losing our neighborhoods. When I look at the map I see businesses."

Councilman Anthony Byrd recommended denial, saying he had heard from a number of neighbors who were opposed.