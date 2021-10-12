City Reaches Settlement In Case In Which City Officer Ran Into The Back Of Couple's Car

couple from Bradley County who said a Chattanooga Police officer ran into the back of their vehicle, causing severe injuries to Rachel Lovingood. Her husband, Jeffrey Lovingood, was driving the car.

The settlement was announced as $206,000. The couple had asked $300,000.

In the incident in April, 2019., the couple said they were stopped when officer Mark Pollard ran into them in the 7100 block of Shallowford Road.

Ms.

Lovingood, who was in the back seat, had to undergo two painful surgeries.

The patrol car was so damaged that it had to be towed from the scene, the suit says.