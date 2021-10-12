 Tuesday, October 12, 2021 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


City Reaches Settlement In Case In Which City Officer Ran Into The Back Of Couple's Car

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

The city has reached a settlement with a couple from Bradley County who said a Chattanooga Police officer ran into the back of their vehicle, causing severe injuries to Rachel Lovingood. Her husband, Jeffrey Lovingood, was driving the car.

The settlement was announced as $206,000. The couple had asked $300,000.

In the incident in April, 2019., the couple said they were stopped when officer Mark Pollard ran into them in the 7100 block of Shallowford Road.

Ms.

Lovingood, who was in the back seat, had to undergo two painful surgeries.

The patrol car was so damaged that it had to be towed from the scene, the suit says.

 

 


October 13, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 12, 2021

City Overpays Employee Almost $44,000 For Mileage; Wants Money Back

October 12, 2021

City Council Gives Final Approval To New Youth Curfew


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROWN, BOBBY LEE 1308 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 63 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ... (click for more)

The city of Chattanooga overpaid an employee almost $44,000 for mileage, and it now wants the money back. The city sued Eulena Danielle Davis, who worked as a homeless outreach coordinator. ... (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday night gave final approval to a new more strict curfew for minors. It mirrors the state curfew law. Under the change, the curfew for 17-year-olds is from 11 p.m. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROWN, BOBBY LEE 1308 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 63 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION --- BURCHARD, HUNTER LEE LONG 7101 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)) --- COUCH, BRITTANY ... (click for more)

City Overpays Employee Almost $44,000 For Mileage; Wants Money Back

The city of Chattanooga overpaid an employee almost $44,000 for mileage, and it now wants the money back. The city sued Eulena Danielle Davis, who worked as a homeless outreach coordinator. The Circuit Court lawsuit says Ms. Davis turned in a request for $432 in mileage reimbursement. She was paid $44,010.27. That was more than her annual salary of $31,548. Assistant City ... (click for more)

Opinion

Very Good News At BCBST

I don’t plan to make a habit of paying too much attention to the kind of baloney, drivel, or nonsense that one of your regular contributors periodically sends you; today I make an exception. A recent piece about Blue Cross-Blue Shield and how they have supposedly “force fed” “Critical Race Theory” to their 6,700 employees is a good example of reactionary misinformation and misdirection ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Jon Gruden's Mistakes

There is a most delightful meme circling around the Internet of a furious Nick Saban shown during a game, with the caption, “I want all them d*** Charger, Camaro, and Challenger keys on my desk first thing tomorrow morning!” A lot of men and women and students think that’s funny, particularly in light of the fact Saban’s top-ranked Alabama was upset by unranked Texas A&M last ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Copeland Expects Physical Contest With ETSU

The last time starting quarterback Cole Copeland took snaps against ETSU in east Tennessee’s biggest rivalry, the weather was miserable, windy and cold. The score was a fittingly tepid 10-3, with UTC coming away with their third win in a rough 2017 season. Copeland, then a freshman filling in for Nick Tiano, is now a fifth-year senior and ready to help the Mocs rebound from last ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hooker's Play Generates Big-Game Vibes, Winning Or Losing

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral became a candidate for the Heisman Trophy before Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker nailed down the Vols’ starting job. To say Hooker has closed some ground during the past month is like confirming a little bit of water flows over Niagara Falls. He has presided over 28-point first quarters during the past two games. The output for 15 minutes has been ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors