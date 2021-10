The City Council on Tuesday night gave final approval to a new more strict curfew for minors.

It mirrors the state curfew law.

Under the change, the curfew for 17-year-olds is from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. during the week and midnight to 6 a.m. on the weekends.

For 16-year-olds it is 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on the weekends.