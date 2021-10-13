Police Blotter: Thief Leaves His Phone In Car He Breaks Into Outside Bar; Couple Tries To Put Money On Fake Credit Cards At Bank

A man who said he had been inside Buds at 5751 Brainerd Road for about two hours came out to his car and found it had been broken into. There was a phone that was dropped in the driver's seat. The man said they did not take anything that he knows of and did not want to make a report. The phone will be turned into Property.

* * *

An officer reported suspicious activity at 7638 Lee Hwy. Upon arrival, the officer noticed a white SUV sitting in the parking lot with three occupants. The officer got out and spoke with them and identified the man in the driver seat, a woman in the passenger seat, and a woman sitting in the rear seats. The driver said the vehicle belonged to him and he let the officer look inside. The officer noticed nothing concerning in plain view. The car had an expired temp tag in the rear glass that was hard to see. It has not been registered to the driver as of yet, but he did have the title with him. It was last registered to a woman out of Georgia.

* * *

An officer responded to a miscellaneous complaint at the Police Service Center, 3410 Amnicola Hwy. The officer spoke with a woman who said she attempted to get her water turned on at an apartment on Donaldson Avenue, when Tennessee American Water Company told her that she owed them money for service on Taylor Street. The woman said she has not lived on Taylor Street and before moving to Donaldson Avenue she lived on Dunlap Avenue in East Ridge. She was unable to provide any suspect information, however did say approximately two years ago her information was stolen and they could have gotten the service opened.

* * *

A woman at 115 East Martin Luther King Blvd. said because the road was wet she hit the back of another woman's car. Minimal scratches were observed. At this time neither party wanted a crash report.

* * *

A man who works for EPB said a group of roofers had tapped into the apartment building's main power supply by using make shift jumper cables made with a copper cord, two clamps and a screw, and hooked it up to several extension cords. EPB took the cords down and unconnected them. None of the roofers were on scene and no residents knew the name of any of them or their company. Residents were informed to contact EPB if they connect into the power supply again.

* * *

A man at 6918 Shallowford Road said he parked his vehicle in the parking lot and, when he returned about three hours later, he noticed damage to the front bumper and left quarter panel. He said he could not locate any surveillance video where his vehicle was parked.

* * *

An officer saw a suspicious car in the parking lot next to 1944 Northpoint Blvd. When the officer initially ran the tag, it did not come back, however before the officer was able to approach the vehicle again, two people approached the officer from the bushes near the car. They identified themselves. The man said he was the owner of the vehicle and that they were both staying at Homeaway, however the property manager would not let them work on the vehicle in the Homeaway parking lot, so they moved it to the nearby lot. When the officer ran the people, the man showed an outstanding warrant which did not verify. After looking through the car and finding various tools, the officer left the scene.

* * *

Police found a Mercury Milan parked in an empty lot at Garfield Street and North Orchard Knob Avenue with no license plate displayed. Police checked the VIN and found the car was last registered in the state of Georgia and was not reported stolen. There were no signs of illegal activity when viewing the car.

* * *

An officer saw an expired Georgia plate displayed on a white Toyota sedan at the 5600 block of Hixson Pike. The driver then continued to a parking lot at the 5600 block of Old Hixson Pike where police conducted a traffic stop. The driver provided a valid driver's license, however she said she did not have insurance for her vehicle. The officer ran her information and found she had a warrant for possession of amphetamines out of Georgia, which did not verify. The officer also learned through the Hamilton County General Sessions Court website that she had a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance, so the officer asked for her consent to search her vehicle, which she denied. The officer then returned to their vehicle and called for a K-9 unit. As K-9 was en route, the officer ran her plate, which came back to a black Toyota, so the officer wrote down the VIN of her vehicle, which did not have a registered plate associated with it (and did not come back as stolen). K-9 then arrived and swept the vehicle, however the K-9 did not alert. The officer issued the woman the appropriate traffic citations and left.

* * *



A Ford Fusion was parked too close to the stop sign at McCallie Avenue and North Beech Street, making it difficult for other motorists to pass by. The owner could not be found. An "Unattended Vehicle" sticker was affixed to the driver window and police will check back in 24 hours to see if the vehicle remains.

* * *

Police received a call about two people arguing in the middle of the road at 702 Central Ave. Upon arrival police spoke with a woman who said she was mad at her boyfriend for being late to pick her up from work. She said she and the boyfriend are fine and will be heading home.

* * *

Police saw a suspicious car at the Mainstay Suites at 7030 Amin Dr. The vehicle was an Audi S6 QU with a Tennessee tag which did not return to anything. On the tag was a sticker which did not match the tag and this tag number came back as stolen. The vehicle was unoccupied and did not appear to have been driven within the last month.

* * *

Police stopped to help a man whose Chevy Silverado truck was broken down at 2001 Riverside Dr. He said his own tow canceled and he could not get anyone to tow his truck. The man requested police start a tow for him. Doug Yates Towing arrived and towed the man's truck.

* * *

Police spoke with three people, two men and a woman, outside the Chattanooga Library at 1001 Broad St. during closed hours. Police identified everyone, and told them they could not stay outside the library. They all left without incident.

* * *



A man on Market Street said at least three weeks ago someone stole the Tennessee plate off of his 2016 Chevrolet Express van. He said he received a ticket in the mail which showed the tag to be on a Jeep Wrangler.

* * *



Police were called about a homeless male who was loitering and trespassing at 6925 Shallowford Road. The officer identified the man. The business has the man trespassed and there are several CPD reports made in reference to the man being trespassed from multiple locations, including this one. There was also signage posted that said it is prohibited to loiter. The man left the area without incident.

* * *

An officer responded to a call about a couple of vehicles parked near the tennis courts at 5401 School Dr., stating the cars had been there for a few days. One was a green Honda ULX and the other was a white Mercedes. Neither vehicle came back stolen. The Honda was on a jack and the front driver's side wheel was gone. One of the managers was made aware of the vehicles and told they could have them towed if they wanted to.

* * *

An officer responded to a shoplifting at Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. The loss prevention manager said a white man came into the store, selected a Ryobi chainsaw valued at $329, and then ran past all points of sale without paying for the stolen merchandise. The man got into a white 1996 Nissan Pathfinder with an unknown driver and fled the area. Photos of the suspect are included with the report. Charges are pending per identification of the suspect(s).

* * *

A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive said she and a man were in a verbal argument, and during the argument, she took his phone. The man then took her phone and threw it on the ground, not intending to break it. The phone's screen then shattered and the woman walked out to the neighbor's residence to call the police. She said she did not want to press charges against the man as long as he paid for the replacement. He agreed that he would replace her phone.

* * *

Officers responded to a suspicious person at Bank of America, 3620 Tennessee Ave. Officers spoke to the bank manager who said two people, a man and a woman, were in the bank with fake IDs and credit cards. The people were trying to put money on fake credit cards but were not successful. Both had left before officers arrived. Suspect information is unknown because they were displaying fake IDs.