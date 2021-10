Chattanooga Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that left one man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a Jeep Liberty was traveling east on Hamill Road when it left the roadway several times and eventually struck a tree. The man, age 23, was pronounced dead on the scene by Hamilton County EMS.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.