Chattanooga-Area Weatherphone Service Lives On As Investment Sponsor Peace Communications Steps Up

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Peace Communications announces its sponsorship of the local Chattanooga Weatherphone service.

The trusted service has been a part of the Chattanooga community since the 1960s and still receives a daily average of 4,000 to 5,000 calls, according to Randall Hinton, spokesman for The Weatherphone Company.

“Call counts show that time and temperature services are as popular as ever, mainly due to the 
convenience factor,” said Mr. Hinton. “From Nome, Alaska to Miami, Florida more people call 
Weatherphone sites daily than watch The Weather Channel on television.”

Officials said, "The Weatherphone number has been Chattanooga’s go-to source for time, temperature and the local weather forecast for nearly six decades, and years after it came into play, it’s still holding strong. Many people recall teaching their children to use a telephone with the number. 

"In addition to meeting a basic community need, the service has been especially useful to citizens with special needs, such as Alzheimer’s disease and blindness. Those who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease often use the number as a reminder of the day and date, and for the blind, a simple day-part reference (morning, afternoon, evening) can be a big help."

The number, 423-265-1411, will remain the same going forward, and Peace will use its own Hosted PBX Infrastructure to add additional overflow numbers to handle the fluctuating call volume.

“The service was on the verge of going away forever if the Weatherphone Company didn’t find a new sponsor,” said Jim Peace, founder, and CEO of Peace Communications. “We are happy to step in and support this valuable community service for Chattanooga and surrounding Hamilton County."


County Administering About 500 COVID Booster Shots Per Day; No Appointment Needed

Those interested in getting a Pfizer vaccine booster shot will no longer need to schedule an appointment beforehand. Interim health department administrator Sabrina Novak told the County Commissioners that rule was no longer in place as of Monday. She said around 500 booster shots are being administered per day, and that the number of vaccinations administered are “low numbers.” ... (click for more)

Sheriff's Office Gets $28,000 Donation; Seeks More Funds For FUSE Program

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Gino Bennett asked the County Commission to accept a $28,000 donation to the sheriff’s office during Wednesday’s agenda session. The money comes courtesy of AEGIS, the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation. What that money will be used for will be specified at a later date. “The AEGIS foundation has funds they wish to donate to the sheriff’s office for ... (click for more)

Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools

I must warn you, the content of this opinion piece may be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Jon Gruden's Mistakes

There is a most delightful meme circling around the Internet of a furious Nick Saban shown during a game, with the caption, “I want all them d*** Charger, Camaro, and Challenger keys on my desk first thing tomorrow morning!” A lot of men and women and students think that’s funny, particularly in light of the fact Saban’s top-ranked Alabama was upset by unranked Texas A&M last ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Ole Miss Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus on Saturday, for the football game against the University of Mississippi. This is UT’s fifth home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow ... (click for more)

Mocs' Football Preview: ETSU, Rail Rivalry Take Center Stage

The Chattanooga Mocs and ETSU Bucs have plenty of history. It covers a variety of sports with basketball probably feeling the heat of the rivalry the most over the years. That’s grown more and more on the gridiron since the Bucs returned to the OVC. This year’s “Rail Rivalry” has all the makings of a classic Southern Conference matchup. Both teams earned the eye of the SEC ... (click for more)


