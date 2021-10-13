 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Say 2 Pedestrians Who Were Hit On Main Street Have Life-Threatening Injuries; Driver Was Going At High Rate Of Speed; Ran A Red Light

Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Crystal Insley
Chattanooga Police said two of the four pedestrians struck on W. Main Street last Thursday night have life-threatening injuries.

Police also said that the vehicle that struck the group in a crosswalk had just run a red light at Broad Street and struck another vehicle

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was hit sustained minor injuries, as did one of the pedestrians.

Another pedestrian sustained injuries serious enough to be admitted to Erlanger Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the other car and the pedestrians was identified as Crystal Insley, 35. Police said it was initially thought that she left the scene, however she stayed around.

Police said a passenger in her vehicle did flee.

Police said they smelled an intoxicant coming from Ms. Insley. She was taken to Erlanger Hospital. 

Police viewed surveillance footage that showed Ms. Insley getting into the driver’s seat of a red Monte Carlo on Maple Street at the College Hill Courts, and then driving to West Main with no stops along the way. Police also found video of the crash, and it showed the Monte Carlo driving at a “high rate of speed” and running the red light. The pedestrians also had the active sign to cross at the crosswalk.

An investigator interviewed Ms. Insley on Tuesday afternoon at the police service center. Police said she told them she remembered getting into the driver’s seat and arguing with the passenger in the vehicle. She said she did not remember anything about the wreck. 

Police said she told them she had half of a clubtail beverage before driving. Police found that the vehicle did not have valid registration at the time of the incident. 

Ms. Insley is charged with four counts of vehicular assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, driving under the influence, violating auto registration law, speeding, altering or forging evidences of a title, and other driving-related offenses. 


Those interested in getting a Pfizer vaccine booster shot will no longer need to schedule an appointment beforehand. Interim health department administrator Sabrina Novak told the County Commissioners ... (click for more)

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Gino Bennett asked the County Commission to accept a $28,000 donation to the sheriff’s office during Wednesday’s agenda session. The money comes courtesy of AEGIS, the ... (click for more)

Souther n Champion Tray broke ground on a $ 60 million expansion in the Centre South Riverport Industrial Park on Wednesday morning . The new facility will add more than 300,000 square feet of ... (click for more)



