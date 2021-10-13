Woman Charged With Chasing Down Vehicle, Ramming It After Argument

Police said a Lupton City woman is charged with chasing down a vehicle and ramming it on Hixson Pike.



Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Friday on Lupton drive, where the victim had called in and said the suspect had used her car to ram her vehicle. She said this happened after an argument and then a chase south on Hixson Pike at around 60 mph.



An officer saw the chase and tried to stop it, but police said the suspect did not stop. The chase ended when the suspect pulled off at the Wildwood exit on I24 westbound. Police then spoke to the victim, who said Sarah Watkins, 29, had blocked her vehicle from exiting her residence a while earlier. She said she was able to get around it and leave, which is when the chase happened.



Police later detained and spoke to Ms. Watkins, who police said admitted to arguing with and chasing down the victim. She denied ramming the vehicle. Police found Ms. Watkins’ vehicle on Hixson Pike and saw damage to her bumper and side fender that matched the damage found to the victim’s vehicle.



Two other occupants in the car told police they were “in fear for their lives” and thought Ms. Watkins was attacking them with her vehicle.

Ms. Watkins, of 609 Lupton Dr., is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of false imprisonment, and one count of reckless endangerment.