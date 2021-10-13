 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Woman Charged With Chasing Down Vehicle, Ramming It After Argument

Sarah M. Watkins
Sarah M. Watkins

Police said a Lupton City woman is charged with chasing down a vehicle and ramming it on Hixson Pike. 

Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Friday on Lupton drive, where the victim had called in and said the suspect had used her car to ram her vehicle. She said this happened after an argument and then a chase south on Hixson Pike at around 60 mph. 

An officer saw the chase and tried to stop it, but police said the suspect did not stop. The chase ended when the suspect pulled off at the Wildwood exit on I24 westbound. Police then spoke to the victim, who said Sarah Watkins, 29, had blocked her vehicle from exiting her residence a while earlier. She said she was able to get around it and leave, which is when the chase happened.

Police later detained and spoke to Ms. Watkins, who police said admitted to arguing with and chasing down the victim. She denied ramming the vehicle. Police found Ms. Watkins’ vehicle on Hixson Pike and saw damage to her bumper and side fender that matched the damage found to the victim’s vehicle. 

Two other occupants in the car told police they were “in fear for their lives” and thought Ms. Watkins was attacking them with her vehicle.

Ms. Watkins, of 609 Lupton Dr., is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of false imprisonment, and one count of reckless endangerment. 


Grove Street Justice Rally Will Be Saturday


Tragedy struck on the Westside of Chattanooga on the night of Sept. 25. Seven women were shot leaving two dead. Nearly four weeks later, no arrests have been made. On the 26th anniversary



County Administering About 500 COVID Booster Shots Per Day; No Appointment Needed

Those interested in getting a Pfizer vaccine booster shot will no longer need to schedule an appointment beforehand. Interim health department administrator Sabrina Novak told the County Commissioners that rule was no longer in place as of Monday. She said around 500 booster shots are being administered per day, and that the number of vaccinations administered are “low numbers.” ... (click for more)

Sheriff's Office Gets $28,000 Donation; Seeks More Funds For FUSE Program

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Gino Bennett asked the County Commission to accept a $28,000 donation to the sheriff’s office during Wednesday’s agenda session. The money comes courtesy of AEGIS, the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation. What that money will be used for will be specified at a later date. “The AEGIS foundation has funds they wish to donate to the sheriff’s office for ... (click for more)

Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools - And Response

I must warn you, the content of this opinion piece may be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting,

Roy Exum: Jon Gruden's Mistakes

There is a most delightful meme circling around the Internet of a furious Nick Saban shown during a game, with the caption, "I want all them d*** Charger, Camaro, and Challenger keys on my desk first thing tomorrow morning!" A lot of men and women and students think that's funny, particularly in light of the fact Saban's top-ranked Alabama was upset by unranked Texas A&M last

Chattanooga Red Wolves Make History By Securing Playoff Spot

No strangers to creating history this season, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have officially clinched their spot for the 2021 USL League One Playoffs for the first time since the club's inauguration. The Red Wolves punched their ticket into the postseason on Tuesday evening following New England Revolution II's 1-0 win against Forward Madison. Entering the final stretch of the

UT Welcomes Fans For The Ole Miss Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus on Saturday, for the football game against the University of Mississippi. This is UT's fifth home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow


