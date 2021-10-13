 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Judge Statom Elected President Of General Sessions Conference

The Tennessee General Sessions Judges Conference elected Hamilton County General Sessions and Mental Health Court Judge Lila Statom as its new president. The TGSJC is comprised of Tennessee General Sessions Judges across the state and works with the Administrative Office of the Courts to provide continuing education opportunities for its members.  The TGSJC also provides assistance and support to other judges as well as local and state government officials to address legal and procedural issues affecting General Sessions Court. Prior to her selection at the TGSJC annual conference last week, Judge Lila Statom served as president-elect and as East Tennessee vice president.

“I am deeply humbled to have been chosen by my peers as president of this great group of judges, and I greatly appreciate the service of outgoing TGSJC President, Judge Lynda Jones of Nashville,” said Judge Statom. “I plan to work tirelessly with members of the judiciary, legislature, executive branch, local government as well as my colleagues to continue to make sure we have the best courts in the country.”

Governor Bill Haslam originally appointed Judge Statom as Hamilton County General Sessions Judge in 2012, after which she was elected by the citizens for a full term in 2014.  Prior to her appointment, she served as an assistant district attorney in Nashville and Chattanooga for nearly 24 years.  Since taking the bench, Judge Statom has worked with community partners to address chronic mental illness and substance use among members of the criminal justice system, and she has been integral in expanding recovery courts in Hamilton County and Tennessee. 

“As Tennesseans increasingly face the ravages of substance abuse, we need more judges with both an interest and the requisite experience to deal with citizens in need of mental health and addiction services,” said Deborah Taylor Tate, director of the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts. “Judge Statom’s leadership in Hamilton County — and now-as the President of the Conference — will continue to raise the importance of educating our judges about both issues impacting one in four families, as well as the services that are available today.”

Other judges elected to the TGSJC board include Judge Tommy Moore of Weakley County as treasurer; Judge Lynda Jones of Davidson County as past-president; Judge Deborah Means of Shelby County as president-elect; Judge James Ross of Wayne County as middle regional vice-president; Judge Terry Stevens of Roane County as east regional vice-president; and Judge Lee Ann Pafford Dobson of Shelby County as west regional vice-president.


County Administering About 500 COVID Booster Shots Per Day; No Appointment Needed

Sheriff's Office Gets $28,000 Donation; Seeks More Funds For FUSE Program

Grove Street Justice Rally Will Be Saturday


Those interested in getting a Pfizer vaccine booster shot will no longer need to schedule an appointment beforehand. Interim health department administrator Sabrina Novak told the County Commissioners ... (click for more)

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Gino Bennett asked the County Commission to accept a $28,000 donation to the sheriff’s office during Wednesday’s agenda session. The money comes courtesy of AEGIS, the ... (click for more)

Tragedy struck on the Westside of Chattanooga on the night of Sept. 25. Seven women were shot leaving two dead. Nearly four weeks later, no arrests have been made. On the 26th anniversary ... (click for more)



Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools - And Response

I must warn you, the content of this opinion piece may be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Jon Gruden's Mistakes

There is a most delightful meme circling around the Internet of a furious Nick Saban shown during a game, with the caption, “I want all them d*** Charger, Camaro, and Challenger keys on my desk first thing tomorrow morning!” A lot of men and women and students think that’s funny, particularly in light of the fact Saban’s top-ranked Alabama was upset by unranked Texas A&M last ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Make History By Securing Playoff Spot

No strangers to creating history this season, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have officially clinched their spot for the 2021 USL League One Playoffs for the first time since the club’s inauguration. The Red Wolves punched their ticket into the postseason on Tuesday evening following New England Revolution II’s 1-0 win against Forward Madison. Entering the final stretch of the ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Ole Miss Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus on Saturday, for the football game against the University of Mississippi. This is UT’s fifth home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow ... (click for more)


