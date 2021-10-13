County Commission, School Board Districts May Expand From 9 To 11

The number of districts for the County Commission and the County School Board may expand from nine to 11.

Most commission members said Wednesday they are willing to consider that possible change.

A vote on the issue is expected Nov. 2.

Commission Chairwoman Sabrena Smedley said, "We've grown so much. We're now over 366,000 residents. So I do think it was time to look at whether we need to expand the commission a little bit."

Currently, there are about 40,000 residents per district.

The county's population grew 8.8 percent in the last 10 years.

Commissioner Katherlyn Geter was the only commissioner present to vote against the 11-member plan. She said the process is moving too quickly.

Election officials said they need district lines set by early December in order to get started on next year's elections.

There were concerns raised at the meeting about Red Bank being divided by the proposed new 11 districts and about imbalances in the number of schools per district.