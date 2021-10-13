 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

County Commission, School Board Districts May Expand From 9 To 11

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

The number of districts for the County Commission and the County School Board may expand from nine to 11.

Most commission members said Wednesday they are willing to consider that possible change.

A vote on the issue is expected Nov. 2.

Commission Chairwoman Sabrena Smedley said, "We've grown so much. We're now over 366,000 residents. So I do think it was time to look at whether we need to expand the commission a little bit." 

Currently, there are about 40,000 residents per district.

The county's population grew 8.8 percent in the last 10 years.

Commissioner Katherlyn Geter was the only commissioner present to vote against the 11-member plan. She said the process is moving too quickly.

Election officials said they need district lines set by early December in order to get started on next year's elections.

There were concerns raised at the meeting about Red Bank being divided by the proposed new 11 districts and about imbalances in the number of schools per district.   


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, JACOB THOMAS 5136 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- AYERS, PRESTON DOUGLAS 7414 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ... (click for more)

County Administering About 500 COVID Booster Shots Per Day; No Appointment Needed

Those interested in getting a Pfizer vaccine booster shot will no longer need to schedule an appointment beforehand. Interim health department administrator Sabrina Novak told the County Commissioners that rule was no longer in place as of Monday. She said around 500 booster shots are being administered per day, and that the number of vaccinations administered are “low numbers.” ... (click for more)

Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools - And Response (2)

I must warn you, the content of this opinion piece may be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Backwards Law

I was in a doctor’s waiting room on Wednesday when I was remined I had a hugely recommended story in my satchel I had promised I would read. The writer, Mark Manson, is half my age and doesn’t yet know that cuss words detract from the message, rather than secure it, so as I share it I must admit when you see a word in parentheses, that is my edit for my audience. But his message ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Make History By Securing Playoff Spot

No strangers to creating history this season, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have officially clinched their spot for the 2021 USL League One Playoffs for the first time since the club’s inauguration. The Red Wolves punched their ticket into the postseason on Tuesday evening following New England Revolution II’s 1-0 win against Forward Madison. Entering the final stretch of the ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Prepares For Key Road Trip

The Chattanooga FC boys in blue are preparing for a crucial two game road trip, with just eight games left in the season. CFC sit tied for 7th in the table, and every point counts in the race for the NISA championship. This next week is a great opportunity to gain some ground. On Sunday, Coach Peter Fuller will bring his team to Michigan to face Michigan Stars on Sunday, October ... (click for more)


