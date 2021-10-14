Man Shows Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wound Wednesday Night, Police Seek Information Regarding Incident

A 32-year-old man arrived at a local hospital Wednesday evening with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Chattanooga Police were advised that he had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers located and confirmed he was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, but were unable to determine a location of incident or establish a crime scene.



The man indicated he did not want to cooperate with an investigation.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.