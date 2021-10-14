Georgia Has 106 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,604 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,680.



There are 1,604 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,249,205 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 83,655, which is an increase of 208 from Wednesday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,185 cases, up 11; 84 deaths; 290 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,625 cases, up 6; 86 deaths; 247 hospitalizations, up 2



Dade County: 1,769 cases, up 3; 16 deaths; 67 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,329 cases, up 13; 110 deaths, up 2; 344 hospitalizations, up 1



Whitfield County: 18,990 cases, up 39; 301 deaths; 890 hospitalizations, up 2