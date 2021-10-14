 Friday, October 15, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Whitfield Casts Deciding Vote To Allow Low Income Apartment Project On Happy Valley Road

Thursday, October 14, 2021

The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Thursday night to approve the rezoning for a 156-unit low income development across from Ridgeland High School.

Chairman Shannon Whitfield broke a 2-2 tie, voting in favor of the rezone.

This was the first time Chairman Whitfield has voted on a decision under the new form of government.

Commissioner Mark Askew and Commissioner Robert Stultz voted in favor. Commissioner Robert Blakemore and Commissioner Brian Hart voted in opposition.

With the property now zoned R-2, the apartment complex project heads to the Planning Commission for preliminary plat approval on Oct. 21. After hearing from numerous opponents of the project, the planning panel earlier recommended that it not be approved.

The property on Happy Valley Road was part of the Hutcheson family's horse farm. The family favored the project by the Gateway Development Corporation.

Chairman Whitfield earlier approved the project, but it was pointed out that required public hearings had not been held.


October 15, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 14, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths And 109 New Cases; Tennessee Has 35 More Deaths

October 14, 2021

Georgia Has 106 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,604 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, BRANDON LEE 413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 109 new positive cases, up from 103 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,680. There are 1,604 new cases on Thursday, as that ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, BRANDON LEE 413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- AKRIDGE, ANTONIO MARCELLOUS 1092 N HAWTHORNE ST, APT A Chattanooga, 37406 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths And 109 New Cases; Tennessee Has 35 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 109 new positive cases, up from 103 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,084. The death total is at 637. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 148 in Hamilton County - up from 139 on Wednesday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools - And Response (8)

I must warn you, the content of this opinion piece may be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "The Ochsner Scheme"

Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Tennessee, in the process of firing any its 6,700 employees who have not taken the COVID vaccine, is sitting on a gold mine. CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, which will fire any employee who has not taken the jab by Nov. 1, can also get in on “The Ochsner Scheme” too. Ochsner Health is the largest hospital system in Louisiana and in August told its ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Raucous Packed Neyland Stadium Awaits Kiffin

Tennessee announced earlier this week its football game against Ole Miss on Saturday was sold out and predicted a raucous environment for a visit from the Rebels and Coach Lane Kiffin, who was UT’s coach in 2009. Neyland Stadium will be full for the first time since Sept. 20, 2017. The atmosphere might feel different than anything Matthew Butler has experienced here. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Make History By Securing Playoff Spot

No strangers to creating history this season, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have officially clinched their spot for the 2021 USL League One Playoffs for the first time since the club’s inauguration. The Red Wolves punched their ticket into the postseason on Tuesday evening following New England Revolution II’s 1-0 win against Forward Madison. Entering the final stretch of the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors