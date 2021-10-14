Whitfield Casts Deciding Vote To Allow Low Income Apartment Project On Happy Valley Road

The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Thursday night to approve the rezoning for a 156-unit low income development across from Ridgeland High School.

Chairman Shannon Whitfield broke a 2-2 tie, voting in favor of the rezone.

This was the first time Chairman Whitfield has voted on a decision under the new form of government.

Commissioner Mark Askew and Commissioner Robert Stultz voted in favor. Commissioner Robert Blakemore and Commissioner Brian Hart voted in opposition.

With the property now zoned R-2, the apartment complex project heads to the Planning Commission for preliminary plat approval on Oct. 21. After hearing from numerous opponents of the project, the planning panel earlier recommended that it not be approved.

The property on Happy Valley Road was part of the Hutcheson family's horse farm. The family favored the project by the Gateway Development Corporation.

Chairman Whitfield earlier approved the project, but it was pointed out that required public hearings had not been held.