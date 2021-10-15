Police Blotter: Drunk Man Cuts His Arm On Barbed Wire; Police Try To Tell Ex-Girlfriend Man Wants To Cut Ties

Police approached a man who was walking around 3001 McCallie Ave. from Alan Gold's. The man was intoxicated and had gotten his right arm caught on the barbed wire fencing, causing a cut. Fire responded with officers and provided aid to the man. He said he had a safe ride to a hotel in

East Ridge and officers waited with him until his ride picked him up.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a purse lying by a yield sign at 3011 Clifton Terrace. Police found the purse as described, which contained an ID and miscellaneous other cards. Police attempted to return it to the owner at the address on her ID, but found she no longer lived there. The purse was turned in to Property.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Hamilton Inn, 6860 Lee Hwy. An employee told police he had called because they had a person who was refusing to leave his room. He said the man was supposed to check out the day before, but he had yet to leave. He said the man would not answer the phone and had locked the door to his room. He said he attempted to speak with the man, but he told him to go away. Police spoke to the man, who said he was aware that he was supposed to check out the day before, but he has nowhere to go. He said he contacted a friend for help and would be leaving the hotel momentarily.

* * *

While police were sitting at a light on Shallowford Road, they observed a gray Toyota Tundra (TN tag) exit the far right lane into the turning lane to make a right turn around a vehicle at a red light. Police initiated their emergency equipment and the vehicle pulled into a parking lot. The driver of the vehicle said that he knew his actions were wrong, but the car in front of him had been sitting at the red light for two light cycles. He said he got frustrated and pulled around the vehicle to make a right turn. Police let the man off with a warning, but told him that he could have been cited for failure to maintain lane and failure to obey traffic light laws.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. Police spoke with a white male who matched the description given by Dispatch. The person was identified by police and he told them that one of the gas station workers asked him to leave earlier, and he complied. He said that he then returned to the gas station to buy an alcoholic beverage. The employee who called police at the gas station said they wanted the man trespassed. Police told the man that they wanted him trespassed from the property and he is no longer able to be there. The man complied and left.

* * *

A caller at Ridgeway Apartments, 1204 Poplar St., told police there was a man known as,

"Deangelo" trespassing on the property. The caller did not wish to see police, but said she was told to call police if "Deangelo" came back on the property. She said "Deangelo" knocked on her door and left. Police canvassed the area and were unable to locate "Deangelo." The woman is known to have large amounts of people lingering around and inside of her apartment. Police asked her to ensure she is not allowing too many people inside of her apartment due to the large amount of calls and disorders this is causing. Police informed her that management and police are aware of the amount of traffic at her apartment. The woman was asked to call back at any time.



* * *

A man on Webb Road told police that someone broke a window on one of their doors. He said he was mowing the grass when he noticed the window had been shattered. Police checked the building and did not find anyone inside. Police observed that the glass had been broken from the outside due to the pattern it shattered in, and there was grass inside the building where the glass had fallen. The man said he may have mowed over a rock while he was mowing the grass, which could have caused the damage. He said the window is valued at $600.

* * *

A man on East Brainerd Road told police that someone stole his bike from his porch while he was away in Atlanta. He said he is currently trying to find the serial number to add to the report.

* * *

A woman on Robin Glen Drive told police that her vehicle was vandalized. She said she had been having issues with a man and she believes it was him that caused the damage. She said she had been staying at her aunt and uncle's home due to a recent divorce, and that at some point during the day, the man showed up to the home and slashed the front passenger side tire on her vehicle. She said her neighbors were working on getting camera footage. A warrant for vandalism is pending further evidence.

* * *

A woman on Lindsay Street called for police due to hearing someone beating on the back entrance to the apartment building she lives in. She said she did not see anyone as she did not leave her apartment. Police found no one was near the door, but there was a broken pane of glass. It was unknown if the damage is new or old.



* * *

A woman at the District 3 Hotel, West 21st St., told police that sometime overnight the temporary tag on her vehicle had been stolen. She said she does not know the tag number, only that it expired soon. Police spoke with the hotel staff, who said the camera footage does not show the parking lot very well at night, especially when raining. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man on Bass Road told police that someone got into his vehicle and stole his wallet. He said there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

A supervisor at Champion Windows and Doors, 3902 Volunteer Dr., told police that the catalytic converters have been stolen (cut) from two of the company trucks. He said he is not sure when they were stolen, but he believes it happened sometime over the weekend while the trucks were parked there, and the employees usually leave around 5:30 or 6 p.m. on Fridays. He said there are cameras, but they don’t work. He has gotten an estimate for replacing the converters, which will cost about $350 each and there were two on each truck.

* * *

A woman with security at Volkswagen, 8001 Volkswagen Dr., told police she was informed that on Friday someone attempted to use a false California driver's license to apply for a job. She said the woman was denied employment and Volkswagen would like to document the incident. She said she would email police with any video footage or other information about the incident.

* * *

A woman called police from Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy., and said she lost her wallet while she was there this past Saturday. She last had it in her purse at about 12:30 or 1 p.m. while she was in the store and she later discovered it was gone when she got back home in Cleveland around 2:30 p.m. She said it possibly just fell out of her purse at some point, but she is not sure.

* * *



A man on Georgia Avenue told police that someone stole the tag off his vehicle overnight. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Seneca Avenue told police she heard the car alarm going off at her neighbor's residence. She said she saw what she believed to be cell phone flashlights around the vehicle that had the alarm going off. Officers checked and saw nothing consistent with anyone going through the vehicle. The officers also checked the areas surrounding the property and did not locate anyone in the area. Police spoke with the neighbor, who said he was having problems with squirrels chewing through the electrical wires of his vehicle, causing it to set the alarm off. He said there was a possibility of why his vehicle's alarm was going off.

* * *

A man on Cameron Lane told police that his ex-girlfriend keeps calling him. He said that he does not want to have a relationship anymore and that he made a Facebook post that tends to have him calling her out, but not in a threatening manner. While police were viewing the video, the ex-girlfriend called him on his cell phone and police answered. Police tried to explain to her that he does not want to see her anymore and that it would be best if the two of them just straight up cut ties. She kept talking over police and would not let police explain the situation to her. She said she was just going to call East Ridge Police and make a separate report because he was over at her home on Thursday. Police told her that was not necessary and that her version could be placed in this report. She said she would just call East Ridge. Police contacted Dispatch and made them aware of the situation in case she tries to call in and get him in trouble.