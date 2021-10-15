Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



LEGAL



a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Section 25-2, curfew for minors.



PLANNING



b. 2021-0140 Richelle London (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1312 East 36th Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2021-0138 Ben Hagaman c/o Pointe Property Group (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone with conditions and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions for Parcel 3). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of the properties located in the 7200 and 7300 blocks of Bonny Oaks Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone with conditions and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions for Parcel 3. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)d. 2021-0141 Mehdi Malekzadeh (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6701 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2021-0142 Pat Neuhoff c/o Neuhoff Taylor Architects (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2618 and 2620 Carr Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2021-0154 Asa Engineering (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2603 Williams Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning)g. 2021-0137 John Hetzler (R-2 Residential Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1620 Watauga Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)h. 2021-0150 EAD Holdings, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1024 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)i. 2021-0151 EAD Holdings, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 1000 block of East 16th Street and 1690 Fagan Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)j. 2021-0152 Lee Helena (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1495 East 14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)k. 2021-0144 VCRB Enterprises c/o Charles Ankar (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1314 Duncan Avenue, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)l. 2021-0157 Robby Robinson (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 513 Dodds Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)m. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article VI, Height and Other Special Exceptions, Division 1, Height and Area Exceptions, Section 38-502, Lots of Record, (3) Single-Family Dwellings and Section 38-504, Projections over Yard.VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. 2021-07 James & Tuba Warden. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-149 for property located at 1802 Knickerbocker Avenue. (District 2)FINANCEb. A resolution authorizing the Interim City Treasurer to amend by extending Purchase Order No. 526211 to Harris Computer Systems for an eight (8) month renewal period, November 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, for the purpose of billing and collection of property taxes, for an amount not to exceed $75,775.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Jamileh Zurkiya as City Treasurer.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement for grant administration services with Southeast Tennessee Development District for technical and professional administrative services for three (3) City projects financed through the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund, for a total project cost not to exceed $22,500.00. (Districts 1 & 8) (Consent Decree)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to purchase a permanent sanitary sewer easement from Athens Distributing Company located at 2735 Kanisita Drive, Hixson, TN, Parcel No. 110B-B-001, Tract #4 Athens Dist., relative to the Wet Weather Storage Facility Phase 6 – Hixson #1 Pump Station, Contract No. W-19-007, for an amount not to exceed $28,350.00. (District 3) (Consent Decree)f. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Blanket Contract No. D-19-002-201, Demolition Services for the Department of Community Development (Resolution No. 30056), with Tower Construction Company, of Chattanooga, TN, for year three (3) of a three (3) year blanket, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00.g. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. W-16-011-101, the On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Landscape Architect Design Services (Resolution No. 30534), with (1) ASA Engineering & Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge Design Solutions; (3) Alfred Benesch and Company; (4) CDM Smith, Inc.; (5) Croy Engineering; (6) HDLA; (7) Ragan Smith Associates, Inc.; (8) Ross/Fowler, P.C.; (9) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; and (10) WMWA Landscape Architects, for year two (2) of a five (5) year term, with these ten (10) firms at $1,250,000.00 total annually, for use by all departments.h. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30716 to increase the annual not to exceed amount by an additional $800,000.00, for a revised not to exceed amount of $1.5 million for the remainder of year three (3) of a four (4) year term for the On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Structural Engineering Services, Contract No. E-18-008-101 (Resolution No. 29704), for the following seven (7) consultant firms: (1) Allen and Hosall, Inc.; (2) Alfred Benesch and Company; (3) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (4) Estes Russell Engineering, Inc.; (5) Integrated Structural Services, Inc.; (6) March Adams and Associates, Inc.; and (7) Volkert, Inc.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a contract for sale and purchase with Sunlight, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the purchase of 7725 Lee Highway, identified as Tax Parcel No. 139F-A-003.04, for the amount of $2,785,000.00, with earnest money in the amount of $25,000.00 deposited with Jones Title Agency, Inc., and to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees, for an amount not to exceed $10,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $2,795,000.00. (District 6)b. A resolution declaring surplus of property located at 3701 6th Avenue and further identified as Tax Parcel No. 168H-D-001. (District 7)FINANCEc. A resolution authorizing the extension of the professional services agreement with Public Financial Management for financial advisory services for one (1) year to expire on August 20, 2022.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 for Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for Contract No. E-20-010-201, Disaster Recovery Management Services Contract, for the addition of Part 5-Emergency Preparedness Plan, for year two (2), for the increased amount of $217,440.00, for a revised contract amount of $567,967.00.e. A resolution authorizing a renewal of Contract No. S-20-004-100, the On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Modeling and Floodplain Analysis Services (Resolution No. 30549), with (1) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (2) CDM Smith, Inc.; (3) Woods Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (4) AECOM; and (5) S&ME, Inc., for year two (2) of a four (4) year term, with these five (5) firms at $650,000.00 total annually, for use by all departments.f. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30865, for Contract No. S-18-001, On-Call Blanket Contracts for Horticultural and Green Infrastructure Consultation, Materials, and Maintenance, so as to change the contracting name of (4) Sweeping Corporation of America, to the contracting name of Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.