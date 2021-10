Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVERETTE, JAMES BRANDON

1300 WHOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL

2401 Chamberlain Ave Chattanooga, 374043314

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE

2101 MAE DELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212426

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213606Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRESSWELL, JOSHUA SHANE103 RIDGEWAY DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL147 DANVIEW STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---ESQUIVAL, FRANCISCO3215 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER9366 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 373798802Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS OF HEROIN---GASTON, HEATHER NICOLE25 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)FAIL TO YIELDIMPROPER LANE USAGEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANECROSSING HIGHWAY DIVIDER OR MEDIANDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---GRIFFIN, CALVIN MONKELL6901 DELBERT LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213855Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HENDERSON, JONATHAN7600 MEADOW STREAM LOOP, APT 307 Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF IDENTITYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METHAMPHETAMINEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FETANYL)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY---HYATT, LISA DENISE15 MOUNTAINSIDE DRIVE SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---IVESTER, THOMAS COY109 ELLIS RD APT E ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JACKSON, DANIEL WILLIAM1041 ROUND POND RD LA FAYETTE, 307286212Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JONES, ERIC LEBRON1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041316Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LOPEZ-GARCIA, HENRY G1800 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MEAD, CHRISTOPHER CAYCE731 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEAGG, CHILD ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA---MOORE, JIMMY LEE3106 ST PAUL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PARKER, AMIE BROOK9045 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF HEROIN---ROBERTS, COLTON MICHAEL113 MON MOUTH WAY ASHEVILLE, 28715Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBERTSON, LATRERIUS3400 JENKINS ROAD APT 606 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---ROBINSON, WAYNE807 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RUFFIN, DEDRICK LAMAR7600 MEADOW STREAM LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METHAMPHETAMINEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SCHOENBERG, MATTHEW H5420 SAINT ELMO AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---SMITH, MELAINE BROOKE645 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---THURMAN, TIMOTHY LYNN121 SCHOOL HOUSE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777633Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---WHITEFIELD, BILLY JOE3414 CLAYTON AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN823 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023723Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSRESISTING STOP FRISK HALT