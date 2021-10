Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUIRRE, NICHOLAS P

9424 EAST BRAINERD RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN

3001 Marydale Dr Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CHRISTOPHER, MORGAN

837 PORTSMOUTH AVE.

BRISTOL, 24210Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV---CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY3302 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114212Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DANIELS, REGINALD639 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DYER, SHAYLA MARIA1815 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213112Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT---ESPY, TONY BRUCE7 FALCON LANE ROSSVILLE, 30471Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---EVANS, ERIC LAMAR8404 Old Cleveland Pike Ooltewah, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FORTE, JACOREY TYVON7101 GLENFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE---HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN3203 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MARTIN, CARLOS MIGUEL3607 WIMBERLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MCLAUGHLIN, JUSTIN KHALIL1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK DR UNIT 1910 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PARKERSON, JACOB TYLER4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH---PARSONS, JAMES GARRETTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY121 LINDEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 373238745Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRATT, JAVONTE M5011 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYFALSE REPORTS---THOMPSON, GERALD O6236 FAIRVIEW HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON330 MEMPHIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION