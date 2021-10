Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 11-17

Filipi Goncalvez had worked his way into the box and was shifting around Finley Stadium’s damp turf while looking for space. When he finally got the ball a few yards from the goal, Goncalvez was ready to use his right foot to smash the ball past the keeper. It was the first of four goals for Corinthians forward, whose team defeated Peria Escondida 10-2 in the early morning ... (click for more)