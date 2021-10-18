Hamilton County DA Pinkston To Host District Attorney Generals Conference This Week

Prosecutors from all over the state will converge in Chattanooga for the annual Tennessee District Attorney General Conference this week at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said he is very pleased to host this year’s conference. “This annual conference is a very important event for all district attorneys and their staff from across the state,” said General Pinkston. “I am honored to host this year’s conference and look forward to getting reacquainted with fellow District Attorneys General and the educational experience that comes with it. In fact, some of my staff are sharing their expertise on a couple of important topics.”

The three-day, statewide conference is held every year to provide the staff with a diverse array of continuing education training classes. Some of the topics at this week’s conference include:

- Mass violence protocols

- Update on DUI sentencing

- Victim witness training

- Effective communication with victims of violent crimes

- Prosecuting second degree murder cases based on drug overdoses

- Juvenile prosecution issues

- Prosecuting domestic violence cases with uncooperative victims

General Pinkston said the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference was created by the General Assembly in 1961 to provide for a more prompt and efficient administration of justice in the courts of this state. The conference is composed of both the district attorneys general from the state’s 31 judicial districts and the office of the executive director.



