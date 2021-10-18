 Monday, October 18, 2021 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hamilton County DA Pinkston To Host District Attorney Generals Conference This Week

Monday, October 18, 2021

Prosecutors from all over the state will converge in Chattanooga for the annual Tennessee District Attorney General Conference this week at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said he is very pleased to host this year’s conference. “This annual conference is a very important event for all district attorneys and their staff from across the state,” said General Pinkston. “I am honored to host this year’s conference and look forward to getting reacquainted with fellow District Attorneys General and the educational experience that comes with it. In fact, some of my staff are sharing their expertise on a couple of important topics.”

The three-day, statewide conference is held every year to provide the staff with a diverse array of continuing education training classes. Some of the topics at this week’s conference include:

-          Mass violence protocols

-          Update on DUI sentencing

-          Victim witness training

-          Effective communication with victims of violent crimes

-          Prosecuting second degree murder cases based on drug overdoses

-          Juvenile prosecution issues

-          Prosecuting domestic violence cases with uncooperative victims

General Pinkston said the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference was created by the General Assembly in 1961 to provide for a more prompt and efficient administration of justice in the courts of this state. The conference is composed of both the district attorneys general from the state’s 31 judicial districts and the office of the executive director. 



October 18, 2021

Jacorey Forte Charged In Holdup At Lee Highway Dollar General

October 18, 2021

Hamilton County DA Pinkston To Host District Attorney Generals Conference This Week

October 18, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Chattanooga Police have arrested 24-year-old Jacorey Forte with the armed robbery of the Dollar General on Lee Highway on Friday. Forte, of 7101 Glenfield Lane, is charged with aggravated ... (click for more)

Prosecutors from all over the state will converge in Chattanooga for the annual Tennessee District Attorney General Conference this week at the Chattanooga Convention Center. District Attorney ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Jacorey Forte Charged In Holdup At Lee Highway Dollar General

Chattanooga Police have arrested 24-year-old Jacorey Forte with the armed robbery of the Dollar General on Lee Highway on Friday. Forte, of 7101 Glenfield Lane, is charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, violating a traffic control device, driving wrong way, and failure to yield. A clerk said he was ... (click for more)

Hamilton County DA Pinkston To Host District Attorney Generals Conference This Week

Prosecutors from all over the state will converge in Chattanooga for the annual Tennessee District Attorney General Conference this week at the Chattanooga Convention Center. District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said he is very pleased to host this year’s conference. “This annual conference is a very important event for all district attorneys and their staff from across the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Fans Hit A New Low

Tennessee Vols fans hit a new low at the end of the UTK vs Ole Miss last evening. Maybe Lane Kiffin did us wrong when he left Knoxville for his dream team back in 2009, however, the crass and repulsive behavior of a large number of Tennessee fans didn’t reflect on Kiffin, it reflected on the great state of Tennessee. Has society really reduced itself to believing that reducing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Kiffin With Class

I’m 72 years old and after a lifetime of watching college football – more times than not from up real close – even I was shocked that the University of Tennessee showed a such a marked lack of class at the end of Saturday night’s 31-26 chaotic loss to a now-13 th ranked Ole Miss. In the waning minutes of what would have been a glorious college football game, a gutsy final drive ... (click for more)

Sports

Goncalvez Is Super In The Chattanooga Star Soccer League

Filipi Goncalvez had worked his way into the box and was shifting around Finley Stadium’s damp turf while looking for space. When he finally got the ball a few yards from the goal, Goncalvez was ready to use his right foot to smash the ball past the keeper. It was the first of four goals for Corinthians forward, whose team defeated Peria Escondida 10-2 in the early morning ... (click for more)

Tennessee Comeback Falls Short As Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels Prevail, 31-26

Heisman candidate Matt Corral completed 21 of 38 passes for 231 yards and threw two touchdown passes, but the story of the night is what he did with his legs. Corral had a career-high 195 yards on the ground as Ole Miss silenced a hostile Tennessee crowd and left town with a wild 31-26 victory over the Volunteers. In total, Corral made up 426 of 510 total yards for the Rebels. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors