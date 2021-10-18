 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 Weather

Ridgemont Apartments At Stringers Ridge Sold For $35 Million To California Investors

Monday, October 18, 2021

TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge, a 226-unit multifamily community in Chattanooga for $35 million.

Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge is TruAmerica’s first acquisition in Chattanooga and third in Tennessee in the last 10 months.

Built in 1988, the property features a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. The property provides TruAmerica with the opportunity to upgrade both the unit interiors and common areas.

Officials said, "Chattanooga is the fourth largest city in Tennessee and since 2010 has been the second fastest-growing big city in the state.

Chattanooga’s low cost of living, diverse economy and growing job market have fueled that phenomenal population growth buoyed by the steady influx of major companies into the market. Those companies include Cigna, Northwestern Mutual, Tennessee Valley Authority, and Erlanger Health System. Employment opportunities have brought a stream of new residents, creating a growing need for quality housing."

“Chattanooga checks all the boxes when it comes to demand drivers we look for in a multifamily market,” said Matt Ferrari, Co-Chief Investment Officer at TruAmerica. “Its heightened level of affordability and continued in-migration into the MSA were several of the key factors that we valued prior to entering this new market.”

Officials stated, "Situated just off state route 27, the property is two miles north of downtown Chattanooga, providing easy access to the city’s largest employers and amenity centers, as well as its renowned parks and nature preserves. It is also zoned to the highly ranked Hamilton County School District and just a short ten-minute drive from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which has 12,000 students and 1,400 faculty members.

"Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge’s location in the North Shore submarket attracts renters seeking a suburban lifestyle with proximity to urban amenities. North Shore has a myriad of upscale restaurants, bars, and shops, and has experienced over 20 percent population growth over the last decade, primarily due to millennial migration, according to figures from CBRE which marketed the property for sale on behalf of the seller.  Ridgemont is also the only apartment community with a trailhead on Stringer’s Ridge, a 92-acre nature preserve with popular walking, mountain biking and hiking trails." 

TruAmerica Multifamily is a vertically integrated, value-add multifamily investment firm based in Los Angeles. Since its founding in 2013 by Robert Hart, TruAmerica has been one of the country's most active multifamily investors and manages a portfolio of approximately 54,000 units across prime locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

 


Teen Charged With Robbing Highway 58 KFC Employee At Drive-Thru At Gunpoint

Police Blotter: Thief Causing A Ruckus Steals 2 Honey Buns; Woman Says She Was Held Hostage On 4th Avenue

Georgia Reports 91 More COVID Deaths And 2,516 New Cases


A 19-year-old has been charged with robbing an employee at the Highway 58 KFC at gunpoint. Javonte Pratt, of 5011 Irvin Road, was charged with aggravated robbery and filing false reports. ... (click for more)

The clerk at Mapco at 1227 East Main St. said a white male came into the store, caused a "ruckus," and took two honey buns. The clerk told him to leave the property, but he refused. Upon police ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 91 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,958. There are 2,516 new cases on Monday, as that total ... (click for more)



Opinion

Tennessee Fans Hit A New Low - And Response (2)

Tennessee Vols fans hit a new low at the end of the UTK vs Ole Miss last evening. Maybe Lane Kiffin did us wrong when he left Knoxville for his dream team back in 2009, however, the crass and repulsive behavior of a large number of Tennessee fans didn’t reflect on Kiffin, it reflected on the great state of Tennessee. Has society really reduced itself to believing that reducing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Beware Of The Cobra

Over the weekend my “Morning Readings” included a lesson that economists teach called the Cobra Effect. Jon Miltimore is the Managing Editor of the Foundation for Economic Education in Atlanta and his ‘FEE.org’ is a highly respected conservative libertarian economic think tank. In his story you are about to read, he claims economists around the world speak often on The Cobra Effect. ... (click for more)

Sports

University Of Tennessee Penalized For Football Game Interruption

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the University of Tennessee will be assessed a financial penalty and must meet requirements set forth by the Commissioner following interruption of its October 16 football game with the University of Mississippi due to fans throwing debris on to the field. The final minute of the Ole Miss-Tennessee football game was interrupted ... (click for more)

Mocs Maxwell, Price Earn Player Of The Week

The Chattanooga Mocs were ready to turn their focus to game week. A trip to Birmingham looms and another pivotal Southern Conference matchup with Samford on tap Saturday afternoon. This past Saturday’s win is in the rearview and all eyes are ahead. Nice cliché, but we have to hit the rewind button back to the Rail Rivalry triumph because Stats Perform and the Southern Conference ... (click for more)


