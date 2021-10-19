Police Blotter: Man Sleeping On CARTA Bus Just Trying To Stay Warm; Man Evicted From Motel Over Towel Dispute

A man was riding a CARTA bus to East 3rd Street and fell asleep on the bus. He awoke at Market Street and East 11th and said he missed his stop. The driver informed him that he could catch the #10 bus that was heading north to take him to East 3rd Street for free. The man said no, that he would just stay on the current bus and ride it to Alton Park and back. The driver then told him that after Alton Park the bus was going off duty and he would need to get off here if he wanted to get back to East 3rd St. The man refused to exit the bus and a CARTA supervisor arrived on scene and ordered him off the bus when he continued to refuse. An officer arrived and was able to talk to the man and explain to him his options of either ride out to Alton Park where he would have to get off and be further away or get off here and catch a second bus for free. The man then exited the bus and began walking north on Market Street. The officer and CARTA believe that the man was simply riding the bus for a warm place to sleep and did not want to get off into the cold. CARTA said they did not want to make a report or trespass the man.

* * *

While on routine patrol, an officer saw a white Honda HRV displaying a red Tennessee dealer tag backed into a parking spot on North Germantown Road. The vehicle was locked but did appear drivable. The vehicle was backed up to apartment 405 inside the complex. The vehicle was originally stolen from Red Bank on Aug. 22. It was towed by Monteagle Wrecker.

* * *

Police were called to check the area of 4850 Highway 58 for a possible unconscious person. The officer found the man and identified him. He was just sleeping in the grass next to the building. The man was informed he could not sleep there and he moved along.

* * *

An employee at Family Dollar at 7307 Lee Hwy. said two white females and one white male entered the store for a short amount of time and walked around as if they were shopping. She said right after they left, employees found an empty aux cord box in the parking lot (worth $5). It is unclear at this time which person took the aux cord but will follow up with police with any further information.

* * *

An anonymous complainant said he found a stack of identifying documents in the McDonald's bathroom at 4608 Highway 58. The complainant gave police the stack. Police found Tennessee driver’s licenses for three women and a Social Security card for another woman. All of these identifying documents have a Bradley County address. Police turned all property into CPD Property for holding.

* * *

An officer responded to a well-being check on Northpoint Boulevard. The complainant had third party information and heard that a woman had damaged her car and wanted police to make sure she was okay. Police found the woman's car in the parking lot - a black Toyota 4Runner. It did appear to have new front end damage. The officer spoke with the woman who said she was okay and did not want to be checked out by EMS. She said all the damage on her car was old and she wasn't driving her vehicle.

* * *

Police responded to an open door on Mountain Creek Road. Upon arrival, police cleared the residence to ensure no parties were inside and no one needed assistance. Police did not locate anyone inside and secured the door.

* * *

A man at The Westin at 801 Pine Street said he wanted a woman out of his room. When asked why and what the issue was, he simply stated he did not want her in the room with him. The officer found her and she willingly left the room. Understanding she had no where else to go, the hotel allowed her to purchase a room away from the man. She was made clear to not make contact with man for the remainder of the night to prevent any future disorders.

* * *

An officer took a stolen vehicle report over the phone. The incident occurred on Gillespie Road. Upon contacting the reporting party, she told the officer that an acquaintance had taken her SVU without her permission. Her Tahoe was parked at her boyfriend's house while she was out of town. Her boyfriend notified her about three to five days ago that the acquaintance had driven off with her truck. She tried contacting the man over the past few days to get her vehicle back, but he has broken off all contact with her. She also heard that the man may be parting out her truck on Facebook and possibly sold the catalytic converter to some auto shop off Rossville Boulevard. The officer attempted to look up the man with the information that the woman gave but could not find a match. The officer let the woman know that they could not obtain a warrant for him due to a lack of identifiable information. She did tell police that she would call back in with further information when she got it. The officer placed her black 2001 Chevy Tahoe in NCIC.

* * *

Police were dispatched, along with Engine 14 and Medic 13, to a medical alarm on St. Elmo Avenue. EMS, Fire and Police all attempted to knock and raise the occupant, but received no contact. Engine 14 forced entry, breaking the deadbolt on the door. There was no one inside the apartment, and the medical alarm had a battery warning flashing. Police attempted to make contact with the woman and St. Elmo Apartments to report the property damage, but received no contact.

* * *

An officer initiated a traffic stop at 2528 Broad St. on a black Chevy K15 for running a stop sign at 25th and Williams St. Police spoke with and identified the driver and passenger. Police ran both parties through NCIC and nothing returned.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road said someone damaged the windshield of his Chevy Cruze. At this time no suspect information is available. The damage is estimated to be at least $200.

* * *

An anonymous caller said he found a large amount of unopened mail in the street at Conner Street and McBrien Road. An officer arrived and collected the mail and took it to the local post office. The post manager said that they will return it to the proper addresses.

* * *

A woman on Cherokee Boulevard said someone entered her unlocked 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman and stole several items. She says she is not sure if there were other things taken but she is clear she can call back to add more property if need be.

* * *

A man on McCallie Avenue said he was parked in the parking lot when an occupant of the vehicle parked to his left opened their door, hitting his car with their door. The man said he confronted the woman who did it and she said she would pay for it. The man said a white male in the driver's seat then said, "No, let's go," prompting the female to get back in the car. The vehicle left the parking lot. The man described the vehicle as a black SUV and provided a photo of the registration plate to police. The SUV is registered to a woman but the officer was unable to find personal information for her using multiple police applications.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street said she has had an ongoing issue with her neighbors. The neighbors have been using her driveway to turn around in and some of their visitors have brought trash with them to dispose of. The trash does not always get collected and ends up in the woman's yard. Police spoke with the neighbor and told her of the complaints. The neighbor said she would work to keep her business at her residence and away from the woman's property.

* * *

A man on East Main Street says that he received two phone calls from a man with a thick Asian Indian accent claiming to be with McAfee. He said the caller told him that he had overpaid McAfee by $700 and would receive a refund. The man said the caller was rather convincing and gave him his Suntrust bank account information and also allowed the caller to log into his home computer. The man said that the caller called him again and said he over refunded $7,000 instead of $700 and gave him instruction on sending $6,300 back. The man said he went to his bank and the bank wired the $6,300 to "coinbase inc". The man said after he had the bank wire the money, the bank later informed him that the deposit was fraudulent. The man said that he has since closed the account and opened another and is now working on changing all of his banking information and passwords that he had on his computer. He said he has taken his home computer to Best Buy and having it "wiped". He gave the officer the phone numbers this scammer called from.

* * *

The assistant manager of Mapco at 4900 Brainerd Road said she had several people loitering on the property behind the dumpsters and she would like them removed. On arrival, an officer met with the people and they left without incident.

* * *

At an unknown date and time someone attempted to steal an outdoor air unit on Poplar Street. The unit was powered and it is believed the suspect was deterred by a electrical shock when they cut the power wires. There was a technician on scene to repair the unit. He placed the cost at $2,100 to fix the unit. At this time there is no suspect information.

* * *

An employee at Baymont by Wyndham at 7017 Shallowford Road told police she was having issues with a guest. The employee said a man came down to the lobby requesting clean towels. She said that she had an employee that she was training, so she was explaining to her that you can only replace the towels that you bring down to the lobby. The man began to have an attitude and raised his voice at her, as well as made threats. Police spoke with the man in room 256, who said he never made threats toward the front desk, but that there was a verbal disagreement over the way she was speaking to him. The man said he sat down in the lobby when the employee said she was calling police. At the request of the hotel, the man was asked to leave the property which he did peacefully.