Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BARNES, ALAN RICHARD

730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BENNETT, SHAKERIA TRANNEA

7304 E.

BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL L9060 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---BOWMAN, LACY DAWN1505 STANDIFER DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH---BREEYEAR, TREVOR SCOTT1715 ANDERSON AVE/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---CARSON, STEPHEN8727 MISTY HOLLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---CLAY, ISAAC LYDELL4213 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE1615 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073536Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DAVIS, TERRELL A821 GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---DOYAL, SHANNON5326 EKLIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE1069 PO BOX COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---EDWARDS, MATTHEW LABRON112 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCH IV---FORD, KELLIE M3758 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FOWLER, GILBERT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 81 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GODFREY, CANDICE LEE2012 BACHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---GOOD, MATTHEW BLAKE1254 SHAVER RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTHARASSMENT---GRIFFITH FRENCH, ANTHONY C870 OLD MILLER RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777509Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HANEY, RANDALL LEDON515 Gentlemens Rdg Signal Mountain, 373773282Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: UTCINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HUNTER, SHANTON RAY2383 GATE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000---ILES, JESSICA DANYALE15224 SLABTOWN RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---JOHNSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL7430 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 373639764Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JONES, CEAIRA SHADAI2744 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---KING, KRISTIAN TYLER434 FRED COCHRIN RD EVANSVILLE, 37332Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, ISAAC T9924 FROST CREEK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---LINDER, WILL DEMARIO1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---MALTMAN, RICKY ANTHONY1978 RED BUD RD NE CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE---MCINTOSH, SOPHIA ROCHELLE15224 SLABTOWN RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---MITCHELL, JAYSON EDWARD3520 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE3308 EASTON AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---MORGAN, RONALD EDWARD6327 MORNING GLORY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT6816 GYDA LANE CHATTANOOGHA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ORR, ASHLEY LAQUAWEL3979 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---PANGELINAN, RYAN R320 HIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PATTERSON, LATOSHA RENEE5314 CHRISTOPHER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---PATTON, ALEC DONAVAN1008 FAIRVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESPEEDING---RAGLAND, KEDDRICK3651 TEN OAKS CIRCLE POWDER SPINGS, 30127Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMPSON, CAMERON DEVONTE3823 DEER FOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDING***MUST APPEAR---SIVELS, AALIYAH L8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---SMITH, JASON LEE13324 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED STALKINGAGGRAVATED BURGLARYVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONASSAULT---SMOTHERS, TROY LEE1505 STANFIELD DR LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISTRIBUTION OF METH---SOUTHERN, JABREE RASHAUN2467 15TH AVE APT 1509 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TROWELL, ALEXANDER SCOTT2625 OAKWOOD CIRCLE REDBANK, 37327Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, GABRIEL DEMON3209 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATIONNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WILLIAMS, JACQUELINE CLAUDETTE3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 13A CHATTANOOGA, 374153572Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, NINO DAMONTREG1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)---WILLIAMS, SHELLEY MARIE113 CALIFORNIA AVE CHTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WILSON, BOBBY4510 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)