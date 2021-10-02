Police Blotter: Man Chases Woman Around Restaurant Parking Lot; Couple Throws Up In Uber Then Won't Get Out

An anonymous caller told police a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of Chicken Salad Chick, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, and it appeared to be escalating. They said that the man

was chasing the woman around the parking lot. Police met with the woman, who said that her boyfriend had recently lost his brother, and he was acting out and had already left the area prior to police arrival. She said there was not a physical altercation and police response was no longer needed.

* * *

While patrolling the area at 2101 Windsor St., police observed a vehicle matching the description of a stolen vehicle that was used in a separate incident regarding a gun theft. The black Chevy Suburban had black rims with after market mud tires. Upon approaching the vehicle as it was backed into the a parking spot located near the fence, the vehicle left the scene. It did not appear that the tag (TN) returned stolen; however, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.



* * *

An improperly parked auto was reported on Norman Lane. Officers found a vehicle with tarps around a trailer in front of the vehicle. Officers spoke to the two occupants, a white male and a white female, who said they were preparing for a yard sale and set the tarps up to block the sun. Officers told them they needed to take the tarps down, due to it being partially in the roadway and

getting complaints. The couple agreed to take the tarps down.

* * *

A verbal disorder was reported at an apartment on Chestnut Street. Police could hear a lot of yelling coming from the apartment. An officer knocked on the door and spoke to a woman who was upset and crying because she and her boyfriend were in an intense argument. She said that it was her fault, because she had a stressful day at work and she got off early, and he was late to pick her up. She said there was nothing physical between the two. Police did not see any signs of physical harm on either of them. Police then spoke to the boyfriend. He said that his girlfriend got upset with him being late to pick her up from work. Both of them said that they would be okay and would separate for the evening.

* * *

A woman told police that his Adman Electric company truck was stolen minutes prior to him contacting police. The man said he left the key in the truck and the doors unlocked while going into

a business for a few minutes. He said he then came outside and discovered his truck was gone. Police spoke with an employee of the business and they said they do not have any exterior cameras and the interior cameras do not work. Police and Adman Electric employees searched the area and the truck was located in an empty lot at 900 E.13th St. by an employee of Adman Electric. The truck had been entered into NCIC during the search, and was promptly removed following the recovery. No suspect information was available.

* * *

Police were called to the Aloft hotel, 2090 Hamilton Place Blvd., to remove some people from a room. Police found that the room was left open and there was no one in the room. After looking in the room, police were informed that the person that registered the room was going to also be

kicked out of the room, due to her card being declined. Police were informed that the woman and another person left the hotel on foot towards the mall.

* * *

A man on Lindsay Street told police that he possibly had his wallet stolen the night before. He said he visited a friend in the Red Bank area that night and went to a gas station to get gas, and that was the last time that he physically saw his wallet. He said he checked back with the gas station twice, but employees told him that no one had turned one in. He said inside the wallet he had a TN ID, a credit card and a debit card, and said he had not noticed any fraudulent charges on either of them. He said he has since canceled both cards and will order a new ID online.

* * *

A citizen came into the police department and dropped off found property, a black bag containing a phone, and then left.

* * *

A woman told police while inside the hair salon at 5880 Brainerd Road her vehicle was damaged somehow. Police observed apparent new damage to the driver's side of the vehicle. There were no witnesses or evidence to process.

* * *



A woman driving a gray Lexus 350 (TN tag) told police that she was pulling out of the Walmart Pharmacy line when her rim struck the curb, causing damage to the rear driver's side rim. She said she wanted a report done and would be contacting Walmart corporate office to complain about the matter.

* * *

A verbal disorder was reported on North Willow Street. A woman told police she wanted a couple to leave. The couple was gone when police arrived.

* * *

A woman on Dee Drive told police that she signed up for a decal service online twice. She said the first time she signed up she received a $4,300 check in the mail. She said she spoke with someone who identified himself as "Samuel Jones." He told her that she needed to cash the check he sent to her and send him $3,700 through a bank app. The woman said she knew by the messages he was sending that it was a scam and she did not cash the check and never sent the money. She told police she then got back on a decal website where the original scam took place and signed up for the same thing again. She said she was contacted from a different phone number, but the man also identified himself as "Samuel Jones." She said at this point she was in contact with the same person using the two different phone numbers. She said she informed both "Samuels" that she did not know how to use the bank app and both of them requested she send a money order to 3043 Dee Dr. She said once this occurred, she knew both "Samuels" at the two different phone numbers were attempting to scam her. She said she wanted police to catch the people that were attempting to scam people, so she continued to contact them. Police could not locate any reports of any criminal activity at 3043 Dee Dr. Police could not locate anyone with the name Samuel Jones in Hamilton County. Police suggested she not cash the checks and stop communication with them. She told police that she was going to continue to talk with the people involved and waste their time as long as possible.

* * *



While on a call for an unconscious person at the Mapco, 2727 Rossville Blvd., police ran the license plate (TN tag) of the vehicle the victim was found in. The plate came back registered to a red Chevrolet. The vehicle the plate was on was a gray Nissan Maxima. Police removed the license plate from the vehicle and turned it into Property.

* * *



A suspicious person was reported at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. A store manager told police that a man was jumping on an employee's pickup truck bed tool box, which was not damaged, and they wanted him trespassed from the property. Police explained to the man that he was not allowed back on the property and wound be arrested if he returned. He left the property.

* * *

A man on Robbins Street reported his 1999 Ford Crown Victoria (TN tag) had caught on fire. Fire Engine 5 responded and put out the fire. It did not appear to be arson, because the man told responders he had bad mechanic work done to the vehicle.

* * *

Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment on North Germantown Road. Police tried to

speak to several people there, but they were intoxicated and could not give accurate statements.

* * *

A disorder was reported on W. Martin Luther King Blvd. A man told police he was an Uber driver and that he was giving a white male and a white female a ride. During the ride, he said both of them began throwing up in his vehicle. He said when he asked the couple to step out of the vehicle, they became irritable and began arguing with him. He said the couple eventually left the scene on

foot without the altercation becoming physical. He said he wanted a report made to give to the Uber company, and that the Uber company already had the payment information for the couple and they would charge them for the cleaning of the man's vehicle.