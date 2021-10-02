 Saturday, October 2, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council Set To Vote To Suspend Operation Of Division II Of City Court After Judge Bean Retirement

Saturday, October 2, 2021

The City Council is set to vote on Tuesday night to suspend the operation of Division II of City Court.

It would take place after the retirement of current Division II judge Russell Bean.

Sherry Paty presides over Division I and will pick up cases that had been handled by Division II.

The resolution says:

WHEREAS, the City Council has the authority in this home rule municipality pursuant to
Tenn. Code Ann. § 16-17-101(b) to decrease the divisions of City Court when a term of a city court
judge expires or when a vacancy in the office of a city court judge exists; and

WHEREAS, the City Council currently desires to suspend the Second Division of City
Court effective at the end of the term of the current City Judge of the because of current budget
limitations in the FY22 budget; and

WHEREAS, the City Council has been provided information during public meetings that
two divisions of City Court are not necessary at this time and certain amendments should be made
to Sections 12-18(b), 12-19, and 12-50 to reflect the reduction to one division of City Court
effective upon certain conditions on or before August 31, 2022;


October 2, 2021

Chattanooga Felon With Gun Facing Federal Charges

October 2, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Chases Woman Around Restaurant Parking Lot; Couple Throws Up In Uber Then Won't Get Out

October 2, 2021

Stop The Violence Community Event Will Be Tuesday


A Chattanooga man with a felony record is facing federal charges after being found with a gun after an incident on Feb. 26 on W. 14th Street. Samuel Horton is charged with being a convicted ... (click for more)

An anonymous caller told police a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of Chicken Salad Chick, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, and it appeared to be escalating. They said that the man was chasing ... (click for more)

The Stop the Violence Community Event will be held on Tuesday at the Kingdom Center, 740 E. M L King Blvd. COVID safe protocols will be implemented. Seven women were shot after leaving a community ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanooga Felon With Gun Facing Federal Charges

A Chattanooga man with a felony record is facing federal charges after being found with a gun after an incident on Feb. 26 on W. 14th Street. Samuel Horton is charged with being a convicted felon possessing a firearm. Chattanooga Police and Chattanooga Housing Authority officers noticed a gray Ford Taurus parked unoccupied with loud music coming from the radio. A citizen said ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Chases Woman Around Restaurant Parking Lot; Couple Throws Up In Uber Then Won't Get Out

An anonymous caller told police a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of Chicken Salad Chick, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, and it appeared to be escalating. They said that the man was chasing the woman around the parking lot. Police met with the woman, who said that her boyfriend had recently lost his brother, and he was acting out and had already left the area prior to police ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Model Soldier

I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of my good friend, Army Colonel Tom McConnell. I first met Tom in the early 80’s working on the Armed Forces Week Committee. He directed the Hamilton County Schools ROTC units for nearly 25 years. As the parade announcer, Colonel McConnell was most helpful in gathering information about the schools' ROTC parade participation. He even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME OF THE BEST ‘ONE LINERS’ * -- Transvaccinated: I'm not actually “vaccinated”, but I identify as someone who is “vaccinated”. * -- I'm diagonally parked in a parallel universe. * -- Don't believe everything you think. * -- Common Sense Matters. * -- I wanted to lose 10 pounds this year. Only 13 to go. * -- Before you send a text, You should proofred it carfully. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Josh Dobbs, Others Loving Tennessee Rout Of Missouri

Someone who’s been a creator of spectacular Tennessee offense was an impressed connoisseur on Saturday. “We’re out there playing a game of NCAA today,” former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs wrote on Twitter. “Love to see it.” Dobbs was weighing in five years and a day after throwing a game-winning Hail Mary pass to Jauan Jennings on the final play at Georgia. A 62-24 victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Roll Over Western Carolina In SoCon Opener

The Chattanooga Mocs football team continued their impressive play in a win over Western Carolina, 45-17, on Saturday at Finley Stadium. Mocs’ sophomore running back Ailym Ford and senior cornerback Brand Dowdell entered into UTC’s history books in the performance. Ford became the quickest high school signee to rush for over 1,500 yards in program history. Dowdell became the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors