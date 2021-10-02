City Council Set To Vote To Suspend Operation Of Division II Of City Court After Judge Bean Retirement

The City Council is set to vote on Tuesday night to suspend the operation of Division II of City Court.

It would take place after the retirement of current Division II judge Russell Bean.

Sherry Paty presides over Division I and will pick up cases that had been handled by Division II.

The resolution says:

WHEREAS, the City Council has the authority in this home rule municipality pursuant to

Tenn. Code Ann. § 16-17-101(b) to decrease the divisions of City Court when a term of a city court

judge expires or when a vacancy in the office of a city court judge exists; and



WHEREAS, the City Council currently desires to suspend the Second Division of City

Court effective at the end of the term of the current City Judge of the because of current budget

limitations in the FY22 budget; and



WHEREAS, the City Council has been provided information during public meetings that

two divisions of City Court are not necessary at this time and certain amendments should be made

to Sections 12-18(b), 12-19, and 12-50 to reflect the reduction to one division of City Court

effective upon certain conditions on or before August 31, 2022;