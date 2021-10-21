5 People Escape Early Morning House Fire On Hemingway Drive

An early morning house fire in Eastdale displaced five people, causing significant damage to the garage and kitchen. All of the residents were able to safely escape the burning structure.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a home in the 3700 block of Hemingway Drive at 3:51 a.m. on Thursday. It started as a car fire in the driveway and the flames quickly spread to the residence.

Responding firefighters immediately stretched hand lines up the steep hill in front of the structure and attacked the fire, getting it under control in approximately 30 minutes while conducting several searches to make sure everyone had made it out. Crews then thoroughly checked for extension to ensure that the fire had not spread to any other parts of the house.

Three adults and two children are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

There is heavy damage in parts of the home and smoke damage throughout the entire residence.

There were no injuries. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Green Shift companies were on the scene for several hours. Engine 15, Engine 4, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Quint 6, Squad 7, Battalion 2 Chief, Battalion 3 Chief, CFD Investigations , CPD and EPB responded.