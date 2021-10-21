 Thursday, October 21, 2021 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

5 People Escape Early Morning House Fire On Hemingway Drive

Thursday, October 21, 2021
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

An early morning house fire in Eastdale displaced five people, causing significant damage to the garage and kitchen. All of the residents were able to safely escape the burning structure.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a home in the 3700 block of Hemingway Drive at 3:51 a.m. on Thursday. It started as a car fire in the driveway and the flames quickly spread to the residence.

Responding firefighters immediately stretched hand lines up the steep hill in front of the structure and attacked the fire, getting it under control in approximately 30 minutes while conducting several searches to make sure everyone had made it out. Crews then thoroughly checked for extension to ensure that the fire had not spread to any other parts of the house.

Three adults and two children are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

There is heavy damage in parts of the home and smoke damage throughout the entire residence.

There were no injuries. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Green Shift companies were on the scene for several hours. Engine 15, Engine 4, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Quint 6, Squad 7, Battalion 2 Chief, Battalion 3 Chief, CFD Investigations , CPD and EPB responded.


Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries: (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE 6177 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN 601 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121346 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BRIDGES, MONTEZ ANTONIO ... (click for more)

Opinion

Back To UT's Good Old Days

Maybe it’s just me but was Saturday night’s trash throwing spectacle not just a thing of pure beauty? I mean, come on people, some water bottles, mustard, and one golf ball came raining down on an opponent in Neyland. That sounds like a normal game night to me. But then again I was at UT in the mid-late 1990’s. I bore witness to the 1998 rush of the field which produced two downed ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Return To The Good

The email from a pal in Atlanta read “Five Beautiful Stories” but, no, these are instead five beautiful Life Lessons. As I share them, I realize these were written in an earlier time, when a UT football fan wouldn’t dare hurl a hot dog – still in the bun – onto the field after a referee’s call that has gone the other way. I mourn for Lane Kiffin, a former Tennessee coach who returned ... (click for more)

Sports

Battle-Tested Vols Eager For Rivalry Game At Alabama

Despite a tough loss on Saturday night inside a packed Neyland Stadium, Tennessee was back to work on Monday with a huge opportunity on the horizon against No. 4 Alabama this weekend. The Vols will look to bounce back as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on their longtime rival on Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN. UT is in the midst of a four-game stretch against ranked opponents ... (click for more)

Mocs' Volleyball Travels To UNCG For SoCon Match

The Chattanooga Mocs’ indoor volleyball team begins its second half of the Southern Conference season on Thursday afternoon in Cullowhee, N.C. at Western Carolina. The Mocs will travel to UNCG on Friday evening to conclude its four-match road trip. MATCH CENTRAL UTC at WCU | Oct. 21 | 4 PM | LIVE STATS | ESPN+ UTC at UNCG | Oct. 22 | 6 PM | LIVE STATS | ESPN+ LAST ... (click for more)


