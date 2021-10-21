Sabrena Smedley "Strongly Considering" Run For County Mayor

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley said Thursday she is strongly considering running for county mayor.

Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that he is retiring after serving as county mayor since January 2011.

Other names mentioned included County Commissioner Greg Martin and former Congressional candidate Weston Wamp.

Commission Chairman Smedley said, "Serving with Mayor Coppinger for the last eight years has been an absolute privilege. As chairman of the County Commission, I have had the honor and important responsibility of leading the commission forward to conduct the essential business of the county alongside the mayor, and I am proud of all the great things we have achieved.

"Together, we have maintained the highest fiscal position with a Triple-A bond rating, supported public education, invested in critical infrastructure needs, supported new and local businesses with a focus on increased job opportunities for the residents of Hamilton County, and the list goes on.

"I will work diligently with the mayor over the next nine months to continue to create great opportunities for the citizens of Hamilton County.

"Following the mayor's announcement yesterday, I received numerous calls, texts, and emails from folks encouraging me to consider running to be the next Hamilton County Mayor. I am honored and humbled that so many folks reached out and asked me to consider this important leadership position.

"At this time, my plans are to stay focused on the county business and to continue praying about this possibility. Serving the residents of District 7 for two terms on the county commission has been an incredible honor, and from Day One I have taken this responsibility seriously, remained fully engaged with my constituents, and served my community with integrity, honesty and transparency.

"I will continue to actively talk with my family, constituents, and peers and strongly consider this leadership opportunity. I am confident that I will be able to fulfill any future role in which God calls me to serve."