Weston Wamp Enters Race For County Mayor

Friday, October 22, 2021

Weston Wamp announced on a YouTube video on Friday that he is running for county mayor.

Mr. Wamp is a former Congressional candidate and the son of former Congressman Zach Wamp of Lookout Valley.

Weston Wamp and his wife, Shelby, have four children and also live in Lookout Valley.

He said, "As a father of four young children, the future of Hamilton County is on my mind and heart everyday.

"With the retirement of Mayor Jim Coppinger after three terms of outstanding public service, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to write the next great chapter in the 202-year history of our county.

"A conservative approach to government has served Hamilton County well for decades, paving the way for our region’s dynamic economy and high quality of life. It's on us to protect and build on that legacy.

"Our county government has many responsibilities -- public safety, public health and job creation chief among them.

"But my belief is that the most profound role of local government is to offer a quality education to its citizens in every part of the county, ensuring students and parents are never stuck in a failing school and rewarding our best teachers and principals.

"If we raise our community’s young people to be good citizens and focus our schools on equipping them to live productive lives, we will foster a culture of entrepreneurship and dignified work and high paying jobs will follow.

"We need to revive and celebrate technical and vocational education. We’ve misled our young people to believe that the only path to success is a four year college degree. But there’s no better launching pad to starting your own business than mastering a trade.

"Local government should offer a hand up, not a hand out. With access to free community college and technical college in Tennessee, we can lead the nation in adult education -- offering “practical hope” to our fellow citizens who fall on hard times.

"Our county has the opportunity to become the best place to live in America. But we’ll need a bold, conservative vision for the next generation. The future of our country isn’t in Washington, it’s in communities like ours.

"As I run to be our fourth County Mayor, Shelby and I would be honored for you to come alongside us."

Here is the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScJHUOVCvgQ

 


October 23, 2021

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

October 22, 2021

Police Blotter: Harassing Co-Worker Sends Over 100 Text Messages; "Dominique" Suspected Of Stealing Tablet

October 22, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries: (click for more)

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police a co-worker has been harassing her. She said the co-worker has sent over 100 text messages and even showed up at her home without being invited. She ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Opinion

What A Fabulous Weekend For Car Enthusiasts

A grand tip of the hat to all those who had a part in making this past weekend a spectacular success for car enthusiasts. The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the Mecum Auction, the riverfront races, the West Village display of automobiles ranging from vintage classics to the $100 million collection of Ferrari’s offered something for every automotive enthusiast. What fun! Why, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Time For Change

There are a lot of us who are surprised that Jim Coppinger has decided not to run for re-election as Hamilton County mayor. Friendly and amicable, he has done a superb job since 2011 and his sudden change of heart startled even some of his closest friends who knew he would be an easy winner in the 2022 election. Then again, his path hasn’t been as smooth as he has made it appear. ... (click for more)

Sports

Battle-Tested Vols Eager For Rivalry Game At Alabama

Despite a tough loss on Saturday night inside a packed Neyland Stadium, Tennessee was back to work on Monday with a huge opportunity on the horizon against No. 4 Alabama this weekend. The Vols will look to bounce back as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on their longtime rival on Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN. UT is in the midst of a four-game stretch against ranked opponents ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Players Move On, But Vol Fans, Administration Still Mired In Past

Lane Kiffin paid a visit to Neyland Stadium last Saturday as Ole Miss’ football coach. He left with a win and left behind quite a mess. Kiffin, Tennessee’s former coach, responded to debris-throwing fans as he left the field by tossing his visor into the stands. Three days later, news surfaced of another former Vols coach seeking a different kind of victory. Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)


