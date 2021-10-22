Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 64 New Cases And 17 In ICU; Tennessee Has 54 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 64 new positive cases, down from 83 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,696. The death total is at 645.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 101 in Hamilton County - down from 108 on Thursday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 30 Hamilton County inpatients and 17 patients are in ICU - down from 22 on Thursday. This is the lowest number of ICU patients since July 15.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 61,970, which is 97 percent. There are 1,081 active cases, down from 1,129 on Thursday.

Tennessee reported 1,682 new cases on Friday, for a total of 1,272,558 coronavirus cases.



There were 54 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Thursday, for a total of 16,158.



The state currently has 1,276 people hospitalized from the virus, 46 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.230 million.

There have been 1,238,709 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,479 cases; 18 deaths, up 1



Bradley County: 22,034 cases, up 26; 193 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 2,819 cases, up 6; 37 deaths



Marion County: 5,741 cases, up 5; 53 deaths

McMinn County: 10,469 cases, up 9; 130 deaths

Meigs County: 2,161 cases, down 2; 28 deaths



Polk County: 3,178 cases, up 7; 29 deaths



Rhea County: 6,946 cases, up 11; 92 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,973 cases, up 6; 32 deaths



Knox County: 78,177 cases, up 123; 914 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 120,580 cases, up 108; 1,147 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 143,725 cases, up 105; 2,236 deaths, up 7