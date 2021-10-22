 Friday, October 22, 2021 59.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)

VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a contract for sale and purchase with Sunlight, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the purchase of 7725 Lee Highway, identified as Tax Parcel No.

139F-A-003.04, for the amount of $2,785,000.00, with earnest money in the amount of $25,000.00 deposited with Jones Title Agency, Inc., and to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees, for an amount not to exceed $10,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $2,795,000.00. (District 6)

b. A resolution declaring surplus of property located at 3701 6th Avenue and further identified as Tax Parcel No. 168H-D-001. (District 7)

FINANCE

c. A resolution authorizing the extension of the professional services agreement with Public Financial Management for financial advisory services for one (1) year to expire on August 20, 2022.
                    
PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 for Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for Contract No. E-20-010-201, Disaster Recovery Management Services Contract, for the addition of Part 5-Emergency Preparedness Plan, for year two (2), for the increased amount of $217,440.00, for a revised contract amount of $567,967.00.

e. A resolution authorizing a renewal of Contract No. S-20-004-100, the On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Modeling and Floodplain Analysis Services (Resolution No. 30549), with (1) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (2) CDM Smith, Inc.; (3) Woods Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (4) AECOM; and (5) S&ME, Inc., for year two (2) of a four (4) year term, with these five (5) firms at $650,000.00 total annually, for use by all departments.

f. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30865, for Contract No. S-18-001, On-Call Blanket Contracts for Horticultural and Green Infrastructure Consultation, Materials, and Maintenance, so as to change the contracting name of (4) Sweeping Corporation of America, to the contracting name of Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
                 
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).

3. Special Presentation.

PUBLIC HEARING - FY22 Operations Budget Amendment

4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. 2021-06 Joshua Ernest. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-170 for property located at 1707 Knickerbocker Avenue. (District 2)

EDUCATION AND INNOVATION

Education

b. A resolution authorizing services to be provided to one hundred eighty-four (184) children through collaboration between Head Start/Early Head Start and Chambliss Center for Children, Hope City, Maurice Kirby Daycare Center, Children’s Academy for Education and Learning, Childcare Network (Redlands and Hamill Road), and Signal Center, which the Head Start classrooms will serve one hundred eighteen (118) three and four-year old children, for an amount of $323,399.28, and the Early Head Start classrooms will serve sixty-six (66) infant and toddler children, for an amount of $503,578.24, for a total amount of $826,977.52.
                    
c. A resolution authorizing services to be provided to one hundred thirty-four (134) children through collaboration between Early Head Start Expansion/Child Care Partnership Grant and Chambliss Center for Children, Hope City, Maurice Kirby Daycare Center, Newton Center, Childcare Network (Redlands), and Signal Center, which the Early Head Start Expansion/Child Care Partnership classrooms will serve one hundred thirty-four (134) infant and toddler children, for an amount of $1,204,070.40.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

Police Blotter: Harassing Co-Worker Sends Over 100 Text Messages; "Dominique" Suspected Of Stealing Tablet

What A Fabulous Weekend For Car Enthusiasts

A grand tip of the hat to all those who had a part in making this past weekend a spectacular success for car enthusiasts. The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the Mecum Auction, the riverfront races, the West Village display of automobiles ranging from vintage classics to the $100 million collection of Ferrari’s offered something for every automotive enthusiast. What fun! Why, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Time For Change

There are a lot of us who are surprised that Jim Coppinger has decided not to run for re-election as Hamilton County mayor. Friendly and amicable, he has done a superb job since 2011 and his sudden change of heart startled even some of his closest friends who knew he would be an easy winner in the 2022 election. Then again, his path hasn’t been as smooth as he has made it appear. ... (click for more)

Sports

Battle-Tested Vols Eager For Rivalry Game At Alabama

Despite a tough loss on Saturday night inside a packed Neyland Stadium, Tennessee was back to work on Monday with a huge opportunity on the horizon against No. 4 Alabama this weekend. The Vols will look to bounce back as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on their longtime rival on Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN. UT is in the midst of a four-game stretch against ranked opponents ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Players Move On, But Vol Fans, Administration Still Mired In Past

Lane Kiffin paid a visit to Neyland Stadium last Saturday as Ole Miss’ football coach. He left with a win and left behind quite a mess. Kiffin, Tennessee’s former coach, responded to debris-throwing fans as he left the field by tossing his visor into the stands. Three days later, news surfaced of another former Vols coach seeking a different kind of victory. Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)


