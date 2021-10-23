Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police About Snake In Her Apartment; Suspicious Brown Bag Is Just Trash

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard called police about seeing a snake on her apartment floor. The officer also saw it partially under the stove. Unable to retrieve the snake, the woman stayed with her caretaker in another apartment.

Police were dispatched to an open door at an apartment complex on Broad Street. The apartment manager said that the back patio door to an apartment appeared to be open and had broken glass. Officers arrived on scene and observing the broken glass and open door, entered and cleared the apartment. No people were located, but a large amount of clothing and miscellaneous items were found inside. Officers also found $42.25 in the bedroom closet. Officers made contact with the manager, who said that the apartment tenant, a black female, was going was through the process of being evicted. The tenant was not far enough behind on rent per the complex's policy to be evicted yet, but the party had not been seen at the location for some time. Suspects remain unidentified due to no camera footage being found, nor any witnesses to the door being broken. The found $42.25 was taken into Property at the CPD Property room.

A man on Canal Street told police that his car alarm went off at 10:30 p.m. Police attempted to check surveillance video, however the cameras were not functioning.

Police observed a woman standing between the northbound and southbound lanes of Williams Street on the north side of the intersection of W. 21st St. The woman was holding a sign and panhandling. Police spoke with her and reminded her that she may not panhandle in Chattanooga. She was checked for warrants, which she did not have, and was given a verbal warning. She left the intersection.

Police observed two people outside of 5850 Ragnar Dr. (a condemned residence). There was a white male in the driveway talking with a white female in a black sedan. The man identified himself and the woman. He told police he was at there to "work on his truck," and the woman said she was there to give him a ride when he finished, however she decided to leave after police spoke with her. Police then left the scene, as the man was working with his truck.

A driver of a Toyota told police that a truck from General Shale lost a portion of his load and a concrete block fell on his vehicle's running board. It was apparent to police that contact was made, but not apparent if there was damage or not. The driver said he would contact his insurance, and General Shale, who was not on scene, said they would cover damages to the Toyota. No injuries were reported.

A woman on Union Avenue told police the catalytic converter was stolen from her 2004 Honda Element (TN tag). She said the converter had been cut off of her vehicle. No suspect information could be obtained.

A woman on Calhoun Avenue told police that Sunday morning it was discovered that Ready 2 Hang Art's Instagram had been hacked and a lot of very profane material was posted on it. She says she has traced the IP addresses from which this was done to Nashville. She said they have taken down the profane postings, but have not reported this to Instagram. Police suggested that she report this to Instagram and since she says that she has the location in Nashville from where this was done, she might check with Nashville PD to see if they can be of assistance to her.

Police observed a red Mazda SUV parked at the end of the Poplar Street with a damaged windshield, no tag, flat tires and a tarp on the windows. Police placed a 48 hours Chattanooga City Notice Sticker on the vehicle. Police will check after the allotted time and tow the vehicle if needed.

A concerned citizen reported a person had discarded a brown bag near the gas pumps at the Citgo station, 7400 E Brainerd Road. Further investigation found that the bag contained garbage, which was promptly thrown into the dumpster.

Police spoke with two homeless people on McCallie Avenue, and identified them. They two were behind a business charging their phones. A staff member that works at the business said that they were not welcomed on the property and needed to leave and not come back. Police told both men that they were trespassed and not allowed back on the property.

A woman on Sherry Circle said someone filed for unemployment with her information through her old job. She said she is in need of a report to file a claim.

Police tried to contact a driver of a black Chevrolet SUV on Hughes Avenue with no license plate that was parked illegally (wrong direction) in front of a residence. The Chevrolet was unoccupied at the time the police tried to make contact. Police spoke with a resident about the vehicle and they told police that they didn't know who it belonged to, it just showed up and hasn't moved since it arrived. Police decided at this time to place an orange 48-hour tow sticker on the front driver's side windshield, that way the owner of the Chevrolet has ample notice to move the vehicle from the area.

A man told police someone filed for unemployment through his job at Unum using his personal information. He was notified by human resources and was told to file a police report.

A woman on Hixson Pike told police she had run out of gas and someone was going to get her some more. Police blocked traffic until the gas arrived. Her tank was filled via a jerry can and she left.

A man on Ashford Villa Circle told police two people that possibly live at the apartment complex continue to play loud music from their cars. The man showed police where it is a breach in the housing contract at the complex. He said he has tried to talk to management, but nothing has happened. The man showed police a video showing how loud the music is. He wanted a report made since management won't do anything.

A man on Idlewild Drive called police because he wanted a woman to leave, which she did.

A woman on Rossville Boulevard had gotten lost going home and needed a ride back to Chatt Inn at 2000 East 23rd St. She was transported home without incident.

A man on Jenkins Road said a white Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up next to him and began to yell at him. The complainant did not specify what the person was saying however he did say that no firearms were brandished, and the suspect did not follow him into the gas station parking lot once the complainant exited the interstate and called police.

A man on Jim Snow Way told police a female was on a bike near their company property and talking in an irate manner on the phone. He said he wanted the woman to move along, but said she was not on their property and he recognized the road as a public city road. The man said he was concerned about the woman remaining, due to a gate that would be closing around 5 p.m. to block the road off. While police spoke with the man, the woman started to leave the area on her own accord. The man requested a report documenting the presence of the woman, who never stepped foot on their company property.

